Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Developer stream — Season of Hatred Rising brings back an enemy from Diablo 3 and will be available for all players

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches on October 7 or October 8 depending on your region, and will launch alongside Season 6: Season of Hatred Rising.

The new Season will bring back the Realmwalkers from Diablo 3, in an activity for all players regardless of if they have purchased the expansion.

Changes have been made following the Patch 2.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) as a result of community feedback.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is days away from launch, in fact, you can preload the game right now! Today the developers sat down for a live stream to discuss the Season 6 theme 'Hatred Rising', post patch 2.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) changes, runewords, and more about the new content coming with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Here's everything as it happened.

Season 6 will be the Season of Hatred Rising

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 6 launches in tandem with the Vessel of Hatred, and will be named Season of Hatred Rising. The theme centers on how Mephisto's hatred is spilling outward from the new region of Nahantu. It will be effective across the whole of Sanctuary and available to play for all players regardless of whether you have purchased the expansion or not. All players in both seasonal and eternal realms will get:

More skill points

New Skills

More Paragon Points

New Legendary Glyphs

New Legendaries, Uniques and Mythics

Builds that hit levels of power we've never seen

New Difficulty levels to challenge those builds

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For the Season theme, we'll see 'Hatred Rising' events all over Sanctuary. These are zone events heralding the arrival of a Realmwalker. (Diablo 3 fans will recognize these from the Battlefields of Eternity).

Cycles frequently between Regions

Area will be corrupted by Hatred

Monsters can ambush from portals

Realmwalker will be burrowed during warm up time

Successfully beating a Realmwalker will drop a portal (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Pocket realms of Hatred are accessed by a Realmwalker portal, containing brand new dungeon art from Vessel of Hatred. Inside you'll find Hatred-infested monsters, including a new Goblin.

Go inside the Portal, what's the worst that could happen? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Ruptures within these portals will lead to random bonus rooms, and finish with a Realm Gate which presents a choice of rewards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Depending on your chosen reward, you'll receive a chest at the end of the event full of your chosen goodies. In addition to this you'll receive a Seething Opal.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

These Seething Opals are a consumable which give you a buff, and they stack with Elixirs and Incense. Any Opal you use will get you Reputation with the Zakarum Remnants (this season's reward board).

The Zamarum Remnants

The Zakarum Remnants are a holy order languishing in Hawezar, and you'll find them and start your Seasonal quest in Zarbzinet. They are dedicated to the teachings of Akarat, and their order has been decimated by Mephisto's corruption. They are few in number, and spread thin, needing your aid.



The Zakarum Remnants will have a Reputation Board to complete, similar to the 'Mother's Gifts' in Season 5. Fighting Realmwalkers will increase your Reputation, but all activities will also increase it if you have a Seething Opal activated.

Post Patch 2.0 PTR learnings

The Patch 2.0 PTR ran earlier in September and allowed the community to test the new leveling system, difficulties, runewords, and other changes being implemented to the game when Vessel of Hatred launches. The team went through several things changed as a result of the feedback during this period.



Difficulty Changes

Changes to Monster difficulty in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For Standard Difficulty Tiers, you will now be able to go straight to Penitent difficulty if you wish to. You do need to have completed the campaign at least once to have this unlocked.



Itemization Changes

Masterworking - Non-Ancestral Legendaries may reach rank 8 (up from 4)

- Non-Ancestral Legendaries may reach rank 8 (up from 4) Tempering - Non-Ancestral Legendaries may be Tempered twice

Non-Ancestral Legendaries may be Tempered twice Unique Item Drop Chance - the chance for a Unique item to drop as an Ancestral has been tripled

- the chance for a Unique item to drop as an Ancestral has been tripled Scrolls of Restoration in Season Journey - this scroll has been added to the final two stages of the Season Journey (for resetting Tempering chances on an item)

Player Power changes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The developers reiterated that all the best gear can be found in Torment 1, the only benefit of pushing the difficulty is the increased drop chance of those items. The new difficulties are a move away from the old system that pushed players to World Tier 4 to unlock the 'best gear'.



Paragon Updates

More normal nodes to support legendary glyph radius upgrades.

Rare and magic nodes adjusted to be more generically useful and powerful.

Updated rare nodes across the board:

- Generally opening things up to be more usable

- Potion healing is now Healing received

- Damage reduction from DoT's is now just Damage Reduction

Increased damage reduction values by 1.5x.

Infernal Hordes



Loot was dominating the reward landscape for this activity, without a reliable way to target farm Unique. Players were finding the constant opening of chests frustrating and tedious. Here are some improvements to address this:

Keys are exclusively obtained via drops from a variety of activities.

Council Boss always drops Infernal Hordes Unique items and dungeon boss loot, this scales with Torment difficulties.

Chest of Greater Equipment now costs 200 Aether.

Chest of Materials will convert all remaining Aether into materials (rather than spamming open).

Chest of Gold remains unchanged.

Rewards

Significantly increased Ancestral drop rates from Nightmare Dungeons and Whispers.

Nightmare Dungeons provide experience on completion.

Misc. buffs to loot (Hellborn, Butcher, World Boss, Treasure Goblin).

Stronghold experience is now on first-time completion, experience adjusted from 2 levels to 1.25 levels.

Non-legendary items auto-salvaged starting in Torment.

Paragon Glyphs can now drop from the Pit.

Itemization and crafting



Mythic Unique crafting has been updated so that in each season everyone can craft at least ONE Mythic Unique, so 2 Resplendant Sparks will now get you a random, useable Ancestral Mythic Unique. Additionally:

Resplendent Only crafting at the Blacksmith.

Resplendent + Runes crafting at the Jeweler.

2 Resplendent Sparks + a set of runes creates a specific Ancestral Mythic Unique.

More changes...

Large amounts of Common salvage can be used to forge random Legendary equipment at the Blacksmith (chance for Unique/Mythic).

Sockets can now be added to gear with general salvage material.

Scattered Prisms are required for Ancestral items.

Jeweler no longer has a level requirement to use.

Image 1 of 5 Diablo 4 class changes coming in Patch 2.0 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo 4 class changes coming in Patch 2.0 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo 4 class changes coming in Patch 2.0 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo 4 class changes coming in Patch 2.0 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo 4 class changes coming in Patch 2.0 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

These are just an overview of the biggest changes, full Patch 2.0 and 2.0.1 notes are coming directly after the stream.

Runewords are being reworked

Image 1 of 2 Diablo 4 Developer Chat runeword changes (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo 4 Developer Chat runeword changes (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Several changes are being implemented to Runewords based on the performance in PTR. Legendary Runes were more powerful and only gave multiplicative damage leaving some runes with no usage and no long-term potential. Changes will be made to give players choices throughout their journey and make all of the runes competitive with a potential home in a build.



Some runes have been removed completely these are Ur, Ono, Met and Kaa.

Developing...

Release times around the world

Here's the times you can expect Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 to launch in your country (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)