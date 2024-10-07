[UPDATE] Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 delayed in the final moments before launch, due to "issue on the backend"

What you need to know

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 are slightly delayed from the planned launch time

They were supposed to go live in just over an hour at 4 p.m PDT / 7 p.m EDT

There appears to be a technical issue and we are awaiting further updates from Blizzard, but they hope to still launch later today

Recent updates

If you've pre-downloaded Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion already and are sat eagerly awaiting the go live time of 4 p.m PDT / 7 p.m EDT today — we have some bad news. You may be waiting just a little bit longer as Blizzard greases the wheels

Hi friends - Got some quick updates regarding the launch of Vessel of Hatred.We are looking at a small delay to our launch times. We are tackling a small issue on the backend which is going to cause us to miss that 4pm PDT time. We still expect things up this evening.We have…October 7, 2024

With many awaiting the game launch in just over an hours time, the Diablo 4 Global Community Director just put out a post stating that "We are tackling a small issue on the backend which is going to cause us to miss that 4pm PDT time." They still expect to have the game live later this evening but we are awaiting further update.



The post on X coincided with a post over on Blizzard forums which states:



Hello Wanderers -

We have some late breaking news for our launch for Vessel of Hatred.

We are looking at a small delay for launch due to a small technical issue on our end. We are still expecting Vessel of Hatred to launch this evening, but we will need some additional time to ensure we have every player start at the exact same time across all platforms.

At 4pm PDT, we will begin locking out new logins for Diablo IV. Players already logged in prior to 4pm PDT will still be in-game on Patch 1.5.2, but they should expect to lose connection to the game over time while we do additional work to get the simultaneous launch prepared.

We apologize for the late breaking news on the time shift, but this is an important step we need to make to ensure every player can start their journey through Nahantu together.

We will be providing updates in this thread as they become available.



On a comment on another users post on X who asked to "define small delay please" Fletcher responded "Im hoping just a couple hours at most, but we shall see."



Given that the game was launching at 12 a.m in the UK, I'm happily off to bed now, but fingers crossed for my American friends you will be online and playing the Spiritborn soon!

Get ready for Vessel of Hatred while you wait...

We're not sure how long it will take to solve the technical issues, but in the mean time you can read our guide on how to start Vessel of Hatred when it does go live, and then update yourself on everything that has changed in the expansion and Season 6.