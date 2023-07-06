Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant releases later this month, here's what's coming

What you need to know

When it arrives, Diablo 4 Season 1 will kick off the game's seasonal live service releases that will regularly add new content to Blizzard's hit ARPG.

In a new Diablo livestream, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 Season 1 — also known as Season of the Malignant — is scheduled to begin later this month on July 20 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

The season is themed around fighting the Malignant, a force that's corrupting everything and everyone in Sanctuary. To do so, players will work with a new character called Cormond.

When it goes live, the update will bring new Malignant Elite mobs to the game that drop Malignant Hearts you can eventually turn into items that add powerful buffs to your gear. These will get stronger as you progress into the endgame, and players will be able to break them down to create Invokers used for target farming.

Season of the Malignant is also adding several new Legendary Aspects and Uniques that will be available in both the Eternal and Seasonal Realm. These will be usable in the Eternal Realm on July 18, which is when Blizzard is patching most of the season's content in ahead of its full release.

