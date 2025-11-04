EA says it will keep creative control as $55B Saudi‑backed takeover looms

A sign is posted in front of the Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on January 30, 2024 in Redwood City, California.

On September 29, 2025, EA confirmed it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired in a deal worth around $55 billion. It will be taken private by a consortium that includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake Management, and Affinity Partners. The transaction is structured as an all-cash purchase, marking one of the largest deals the games industry has ever seen.

The deal is currently expected to close in Q1 of EA’s 2027 fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to June 30, 2026. It still needs shareholder approval and clearance from global regulators, including a formal review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is standard for large foreign-backed acquisitions involving US companies.

EA has told employees that its mission, values, and creative independence will remain the same once the deal closes. The company also stressed there will be “no immediate changes” to jobs, teams, or daily work as a result of going private.

EA addresses concerns over culture, control, and job security

Spotted by Stephen Totilo of GameFile, EA has gone out of its way to reassure staff that nothing will change creatively once the deal completes. In its internal FAQ, the company stresses that it will continue to put players first, and that its long-standing values around creativity, pioneering, passion, determination, learning, and teamwork remain core to how it operates. EA also says it will retain full creative autonomy over its games and studios.

The company has also addressed concerns around potential layoffs. It told employees there will be no immediate changes to jobs or day-to-day work as a result of going private. Though some people have highlighted that the wording of “immediate” leaves the door open to future shifts once the dust settles, which is a common talking point when private investment enters the picture.

EA believes the move will help it “accelerate innovation” and invest more aggressively, both organically and through acquisitions, even with the significant debt attached to the deal. Analysts reading the situation expect the company to double down on long-term, recurring-revenue franchises. That includes EA Sports FC, Madden, Ultimate Team modes, The Sims, and live service titles like Apex Legends, which generate consistent annual returns.

There is also a regulatory spotlight on the acquisition. The deal has already triggered a review from CFIUS due to foreign ownership and the large volume of player data EA controls. US lawmakers have publicly called for a thorough review, and the Communications Workers of America has pushed regulators to examine the impact on workers and data security. Analysts also point out that with