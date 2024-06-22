Elden Ring DLC: Don't miss this secret new spell you can get early in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Watchful Spirit incantation being cast is just as cool as every other spell in the game.

The long-awaited Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has finally arrived, and it's a marvel to behold. Following in the footsteps of 2022's Game of the Year winner, Shadow of the Erdtree has ascended to the pinnacle of DLC ratings, surpassing even the beloved Witcher 3 Blood and Wine expansion. For us here at Windows Central, it's a unanimous ten across the board, a testament to the awe-inspiring world and gameplay that awaits you.

With a new expansion comes the thrill of discovery. The world of Elden Ring is absolutely teeming with items to find, and the DLC is no different. From the early stages, it's a rousing challenge to uncover all the hidden treasures. Even some of the most careful players could miss something and never even know about it. We're here to help with one unique item that Faith users will want to take advantage of.

What is the Watchful Spirit incantation?

Don't worry, this screenshot will make sense later. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

First off, let's talk about what you're going for. The Watchful Spirit summons a guardian spirit above the caster's head. This incantation is similar to Carian Phalanx sorcery in the sense that the spell emanates from the caster's head. Please don't mistake it entirely for Carian Phalanx, though, as it doesn't stay above your head until you target something in range. Instead, it casts off a few powerful shots at enemies before disappearing.

It's especially beneficial for PvP and close-quarter PvE to supplement melee attacks. Users coming closer will have to deal with a small barrage of magical skulls and melee attacks. So anyone who loves auxiliary spells won't want to miss this!

How to get the Watchful Spirit Incantation

Ed.. ward..? (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You'll need two things:

Storeroom Key

Divine Beast Head helmet

Small Private Altar Site of Grace. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The first one is easy to grab. Starting in Belurat, Tower Settlement — specifically at the Small Private Altar Site of Grace — take the door that heads out and up a staircase. Continue running past the armored melee guard and over the rubble area. You'll know you're in the right spot when you come out by the dirty waterfall.

With your back to the waterfall, there will be a door on the left wall you can take. Run inside and up the ladder to find the Storeroom Key. That's part one!

I might have already grabbed it without getting a screenshot, but I swear it's there! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Next, you'll need the Divine Beast Head. Which, if you haven't found him yet, he's the boss of the area. It's one heck of a fight too. Thankfully, we have a guide already written up and ready to go! Go check it out!

Once you have the mask, head back to the Small Private Altar. From there, look out toward the balcony with the two faith casters. Dispose of them, and head through the door located at the end of the balcony/bridge with the Storeroom Key.

Inside will be a maiden who's rather out of it. If the hint lying on the table next to her isn't enough, all you need to do is approach her and speak with her while wearing the Divine Beast Head. She'll immediately wake up, and when she does, she'll grant you the Watchful Spirit Incantation. Congradulations! It's now yours to keep and use as you see fit. Have fun and good luck in the Land of Shadow!

Let us know if there's any guide you'd like to see from us that we haven't written already, either by posting in the comments or letting us know on social media.