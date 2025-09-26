One of the biggest gaming publishers in the world is set to go private, shaking up the landscape. That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports on Friday that Electronic Arts (EA) is close to a $50 billion deal that will see the publisher go private through a leveraged buyout.



Citing sources familiar with the plans, the report indicates that the buyout would be funded by a group of investors, including the private equity firm Silver Lake, as well as the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).



Details are scarce, but the report indicates that this news could be officially announced as early as next week.

Saudi Arabia is already heavily invested in gaming

The PIF is already invested in multiple gaming companies, including Resident Evil Requiem developer Capcom. (Image credit: Capcom)

The PIF is already a big investor across numerous games publishers, with varying stakes in companies such as Capcom, Embracer Group, and Nintendo.



The PIF is helmed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also owns Fatal Fury and King of Fighters publisher SNK through the MiSK Foundation, which is his non-profit organization.



Notably, Salman has also pushed heavily for deals to expand Saudi Arabian influence in global entertainment, including bringing the FIFA World Cup to the country in 2034. Salman also helped oversee a PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United Football Club in 2021.



In 2018, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency reported that Salman ordered the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier that same year. In 2019, The New York Times reported on how the Saudi Arabian government had worked to cover up the killing, hiding and destroying evidence.

EA is currently betting big with the next Battlefield

Battlefield 6 has been developed over the past few years by multiple teams, including DICE. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Right now, Electronic Arts is looking forward to the launch of Battlefield 6 on October 10. The game has been developed as a collaboration by multiple studios over the last few years, and so far, it's looking great.



The closed beta saw gargantuan amounts of interest, with peak numbers on Steam reaching well over 500,000 concurrent players. Time will tell if the companies stick the landing, but it looks to be far better received than 2021's Battlefield 2042, which saw numerous complaints over technical issues and more.



Despite how well it's looking, the Battlefield franchise is likely not the driving force behind this report of an investment, especially as pertains to the PIF.



Electronic Arts developed and published the official FIFA video game series until FIFA 23 in 2022, at which point the company switched to the EA FC Sports brand after it decided not to renew the FIFA license.



Electronic Arts also develops and publishes multiple other sports games such as Madden NFL and the recently-revived College Football. All of these would provide synergy for the PIF and Saudi Arabia's goals of expanding influence through sports and other entertainment.



Elsewhere, Electronic Arts (like many other gaming and tech companies) has overseen significant cuts and layoffs this year.



At the start of the year, Electronic Arts laid off a significant number of developers at BioWare, while moving some staff to other teams and projects. BioWare is now continuing to work on the next Mass Effect game with under 100 developers.



Electronic Arts continued and laid off hundreds of workers in April, including at Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi developer Respawn Entertainment, while also canceling a Titanfall incubation project that was in the works.



In May, Electronic Arts continued its cuts yet again by canceling a Black Panther game in development at Cliffhanger Games and shuttering the studio, which included a significant number of veterans from the (also now shuttered) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions.