Evidence for a Red Dead Redemption remake is growing

What you need to know

Red Dead Redemption first released back in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PS3, with no ports of the game to new platforms ever since.

A new logo for "Rockstar Presents Red Dead Redemption" is on the Rockstar Games media servers.

This comes shortly after Red Dead Redemption was rated in South Korea, with the rating description including mentions of gore.

If you're hoping for a remake of Rockstar Games' 2010 western adventure, there's good reasons to have keep that hope alive.

Twitter account TezFunz2 shared on Thursday that Rockstar Games' website was updated, with mentions of "RD1RSP" and a new logo saying "Rockstar Games Presents Red Dead Redemption."



The logo (which has been verified to be on the Rockstar Games servers) can be seen below:

Rockstar's new site update, live an hour ago, added a new reference within the games list."Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)"Codename:- RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?)New logo below#reddeadredemption pic.twitter.com/MbzmnieMloJuly 27, 2023 See more

This also comes just a short time after Red Dead Redemption was rated in South Korea, which is a bit late for rating a game that released back in 2010, unless some kind of new version is on the way.

Right now, Rockstar Games is known to be working on Grand Theft Auto 6, which reportedly features a female protagonist, a first for the series. Looking ahead into parent company Take-Two Interactive's financial expectations reveals the company is expecting to make billions more than usual from April 2024 to March 2025, which could be an indication of Grand Theft Auto 6's release window.

Windows Central's take

The Korean Rating was already eyebrow-raising, but combined with this new image, it definitely seems like a revamped version of Red Dead Redemption is on the way. Considering how successful Red Dead Redemption 2 has been — it's over 53 million copies sold — the most surprising thing is how long it's taken for Red Dead Redemption to get ported over.

The game was released on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2010, with no other versions available, although the Xbox version can be played through backward compatible on Xbox Series X|S consoles, running at nearly 4K on Xbox Series X.