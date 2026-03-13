Ex-Xbox exec Larry Hryb 'Major Nelson' just joined this legendary gaming brand, but he says it's not his "full time gig" — "I am still working on that"

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Major Nelson is working with the revived Commodore, but he's just advising. Could he return to Xbox?

A photograph of Larry &quot;Major Nelson&quot; Hryb.
A photograph of Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb. (Image credit: Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb)

Two months after the former director of Xbox programming Larry Hryb — better known to fans of Microsoft's gaming ecosystem as Major Nelson — was laid off by Unity after serving as its director of community and advocacy for 18 months, he's announced that he's joined up with one of the most legendary brands in gaming history.

That brand is Commodore, which longtime gamers and tech enthusiasts will recognize as the company responsible for 1982's Commodore 64, or C64. To this day, it's the best-selling computer model of all time, with estimates placing sales between 12.5 and 17 million units; not only did it serve as a home computer, but it was also extremely popular for gaming, and supported games on floppy disks, cartridges, and even cassette tapes.

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Simpson also weighed in on the pickup, admiring Major Nelson's achievements at Xbox: “Through blogs, podcasts, social media, and events, Larry pioneered direct communication with players long before that kind of engagement became standard across the industry."

"Bringing Larry in to help support continued engagement with the fans that kept Commodore alive while also welcoming a new generation of fans is a natural next step for us in rebooting the brand," he added.