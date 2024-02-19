This new Bethesda collection includes SEVEN great Fallout games on PC, and it's... Actually an awesome deal?

What you need to know

Bethesda Softworks has announced an updated Fallout Anthology collection to celebrate the upcoming Amazon Prime live action TV show.

The mini nuke container is back, this time with seven Fallout 76-inspired Perk cards and seven codes for different Fallout games.

You can get Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition, Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Fallout 76, and Fallout Tactics in one complete bundle.

The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology releases on April 11, 2024, and should go up for preorder starting today at... just $60, surprisingly.

It's a good day for Fallout megafans, as long as you prefer to play on Windows PC. Bethesda Softworks is celebrating the impending release of the long-awaited Fallout live action TV show on Amazon Prime with the announcement of a new, updated Fallout anthology collection. Dubbed the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, the collection updates the original with new Fallout 76-inspired Perk cards and even more Fallout goodies.

Announced via Bethesda.net, the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology is slated to release on April 11, 2024 (the day before the first episode of the Fallout TV show airs), and should go up for preorder at various retailers starting today.

Seven unique cards and a mini nuke to store them all. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Overall, this collection looks pretty similar to the original Fallout Anthology released nearly nine years ago, but there are some notable changes here. Yes, the mini nuke container has returned, but the cards have been updated to match the style of Fallout 76. What's more, there are two new games included in this collection, making seven Fallout titles in total. All-in-all, you get:

Mini nuke container with audible bomb sound

Seven cards inspired by Fallout 76 Perks

Windows PC codes for the following Fallout games: Fallout Fallout 2 Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Fallout 76 Fallout Tactics



That's a whole lot of some of the best PC games ever released! If you purchased the last collection for Bethesda's legendary post-apocalyptic RPG series, you likely don't need to consider this one. For those that missed the boat, however, this is a great way to secure the entire Fallout series in one fell swoop (and get a nice collectible to boot). Unfortunately, this collection is only for Windows PC, with no Xbox console version. That makes sense, considering that three of these Fallout games aren't available on Xbox, but you can't blame one for hoping for some ports.

The best part about this collection is the price. You can pick the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology up for just $60 at Bethesda Gear Shop, which is a steal considering the price of all these games combined and how much the original anthology (and even just the mini nuke container) goes for these days. It should also go up for preorder at other retailers in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, you can prepare yourself for the Fallout TV show by checking out its first trailer.