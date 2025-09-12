During Friday's Nintendo Direct presentation, Square Enix rolled up with several announcements, including a release date for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.



After years of PlayStation console exclusivity, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch on Jan. 22, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.



The Xbox version, as previously confirmed, includes Xbox Play Anywhere support, meaning players get an Xbox on PC copy in addition to a console version, all with one purchase.



You can check out the trailer Square Enix shared below, though note that it is in Japanese:

『ファイナルファンタジーVII リメイク インターグレード』 発売日発表トレーラー ｜Nintendo Switch™ 2 版 / Xbox Series X|S版 - YouTube Watch On

That's not all though. Over on X (Twitter), Square Enix confirmed that not only is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launching on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2, but the entire remake trilogy will be multiplatform.



That means players on Xbox and Nintendo can expect to see 2024's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launching at some point, as well as the currently untitled upcoming third game.



It's a significant shift, as both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched as console exclusives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, respectively, before later being ported to Windows PC.



Hopefully we'll get a release date for the Xbox and Nintendo port of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth before too long. I understand that Square Enix probably wants to space these launches out just a bit, but maybe Winter 2026 could work?



Square Enix also specifies that the trilogy will be available on Xbox on PC, among other platforms. That means Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the untitled third game should both support Xbox Play Anywhere, just like Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Early bird bonus for Final Fantasy 7 Remake preorders

Square Enix is also dangling a bonus to entice preorders. If you choose to preorder Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch 2, you'll get an accompanying free copy of the original Final Fantasy 7.



This offer will obviously expire when the game launches, so if you're interested, you'll need to act before then. Preorders are already live on the Xbox Store, with the regular version of the game available for $40 and the Deluxe Edition at $60.



The Deluxe Edition packs in some extra in-game accessories and materia, as well as an artbook and soundtrack.

Square Enix continues its multiplatform efforts

Final Fantasy 16 launched on Xbox earlier this year. (Image credit: Windows Central / Square Enix)

All of this comes as Square Enix is continuing to launch more and more games across more and more platforms, eschewing console exclusivity in favor of pushing as many titles as possible.



Far removed are the days when players couldn't be sure of what Square Enix would launch where, with some honestly haphazard launches that didn't really make sense.



Last year, Square Enix brought Octopath Traveler 2 to Xbox and Octopath Traveler to PlayStation, correcting a truly bizarre release strategy. Meanwhile, earlier in 2025, the company launched Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox Series X|S, again with Xbox Play Anywhere support.



The company also has several other upcoming games such as a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, the latter of which was also just announced during Friday's Nintendo Direct. Both of these titles will also launch as multiplatform games.