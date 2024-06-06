This Square Enix JRPG just surprise-launched on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Octopath Traveler 2 is a JRPG developed by Acquire and published by Square Enix.

Octopath Traveler 2 first launched on PlayStation consoles, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch in February 2024.

Square Enix previously confirmed that the game was coming to Xbox consoles at some point in early 2024.

Octopath Traveler 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as being available in Xbox Game Pass. The original Octopath Traveler has also returned to Xbox Game Pass.

A massive new adventure is suddenly available for Xbox players.

Square Enix JRPG Octopath Traveler 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, having been surprise launched on Wednesday. This huge role-playing adventure is also included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service, meaning any subscribers can just hop in and start playing it right now.

The prior game in the series, Octopath Traveler, was already on Xbox consoles, but has also returned to Xbox Game Pass with a similar lack of fanfare. Octopath Traveler was previously included in the service for a time, but has remained available to purchase and play on Xbox consoles since 2021.

Square Enix previously confirmed during Tokyo Game Show 2023 that Octopath Traveler 2 was coming to Xbox consoles, but its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass wasn't disclosed (or possibly even decided) at the time.

Octopath Traveler has a tumultuous platform history

Eight companions. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Octopath Traveler 2 first launched in February 2023 across PlayStation consoles, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch, with no Xbox version available at the time. Meanwhile, its predecessor Octopath Traveler was briefly exclusive to Nintendo Switch before making its way to PC and Xbox, but not PlayStation.

Amusingly, just as Octopath Traveler 2 has now arrived on Xbox consoles, Octopath Traveler is now available for purchase on PlayStation 5.

While Square Enix has previously pursued platform particularity for many of its franchises, especially Final Fantasy, the company is now opting to bring more and more of its games everywhere in a multiplatform approach. The upcoming Dragon Quest 2 HD-2D remake is also confirmed to be launching on Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation and PC.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: Xbox users, go play these games

The Octopath Traveler games use Square Enix's special "HD-2D" approach, mixing pixelated imagery with modern technology to create games that look absolutely gorgeous, with the first game having been the first title to actually use this approach.

I highly recommend playing both games, and while they're absolutely worth buying, you can opt to play them through Xbox Game Pass right now if you're not sure what kind of games they are. They are fairly lengthy titles, as JRPGs can be, so you can look forward to dozens of hours of turn-based battles and adventures.

Both titles follow disparate groups of eight companions, who each have their own stories and quests. The games are set in two different worlds, but share quite a bit of connective design tissue that becomes more and more apparent the more you play.