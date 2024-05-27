Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC

What you need to know

Square Enix announced in 2021 that a remake of Dragon Quest 3 was on the way using the HD-2D style of games like Octopath Traveler.

For Dragon Quest Day 2024, Square Enix shared a brief video showing a new logo for Dragon Quest 3 and teasing that "The legend of Erdrick draws near."

Logos on the video also reveal platforms for the game, confirming that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5.

That's according to a teaser video shared by Square Enix on Monday, giving Dragon Quest fans a tiny bit of excitement for Dragon Quest Day. Logos at the end of the video indicate that the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5.

While the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake — which was first announced all the way back in 2021 — isn't technically named in the teaser, namedropping Erdrick and showing a new version of the iconic logo makes it all too clear what game is being referred to. You can watch the quick teaser video below.

This remake of the third Dragon Quest game (the chronological beginning of a trilogy comprised of the first three titles) is using the "HD-2D" art style that Square Enix has utilized for a number of games, including Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy, and Octopath Traveler 2.

What other Square Enix games are coming to Xbox soon?

Visions of Mana is launching later in 2024. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix recently noted that it is committed to a multiplatform approach for its games moving forward, a shift away from the console exclusivity that has often been associated with titles like the Final Fantasy franchise in past years.

Visions of Mana is also coming to Xbox and PC in Summer 2024, with Square Enix even taking part in the Xbox January 2024 Developer_Direct presentation to talk more about the game.

Octopath Traveler 2, which first launched in 2023 across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, is currently slated to hit Xbox consoles at some point in "early 2024," though the first half of the year is almost over and there hasn't been an update on this release date since the initial announcement.

Analysis: A hopefully-awesome remake

Dragon Quest 3 is fondly regarded by players, but as the original game first launched in 1988, it's not exactly a looker decades later. It's also the chronological beginning, so remaking this title makes perfect sense over some of the other options, and I can't wait to see what it looks like in action.

The "HD-2D" style that Square Enix has pioneered for games is simply gorgeous, and if you haven't seen this action yet, I'd highly recommend checking out Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy to get an idea of what this gorgeous art direction and tech is capable of.