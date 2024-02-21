Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Open Beta Test has finally gone live

What you need to know

Square Enix has announced that the Open Beta Test for the Xbox Series X|S port of its popular MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, has gone live.

The Xbox Open Beta Test is only open for new players who have never played Final Fantasy XIV or created a Square Enix account.

Square Enix has also released a series of videos to help beginners learn how to play Final Fantasy XIV.

The full version of the Xbox port of Final Fantasy XIV will be released sometime after the Open Beta Test ends.

The Xbox Open Beta Test is available to download from the Xbox Store on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, only players who have never played Final Fantasy XIV before and never created a Square Enix account will be able to participate in the beta test. Players with existing accounts and characters will be able to play the game once the full rendition of the Xbox version is released.

You can read our full FAQ on the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta Test for more information regarding contents, how to join, and limitations.

Welcome to the land of Eorzea Xbox players

To celebrate the occasion and to help newcomers get acclimated to the game, Square Enix has released a series of Starter Guide videos on the Xbox YouTube channel. These informative tutorials will teach new players how to create their character, what race to play as, what Job to pick, how to fight enemies and introduce them to the game's main setting of Eorzea.

They're a bunch of fun and informative videos that will help new Xbox players get to grips with the basics of the game and get started on experiencing, what is widely regarded, as one of the best PC titles in the Final Fantasy series.

Square Enix has stated that the full version of this upcoming Xbox title will be released shortly after the Xbox Open Beta Test concludes at a later date. So stay tuned to find out as we keep for the Final Fantasy XIV's full Xbox release date, as well as the release date for its upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.