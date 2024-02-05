Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Open Beta Test FAQ – How to join, restrictions, everything you need to know

In July 2023, Microsoft's CEO of Gaming, Phil Spencer, made a shocking surprise guest appearance during Square Enix's annual Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Las Vegas. When he took the stage, Square Enix then announced that their long-running MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, would finally come to Xbox consoles after many years of requests by Xbox fans with an Xbox Open Beta Test that would launch in early 2024.

Well, that time has now come as on February 5, 2024, Square Enix has at long last announced the date for the Xbox Open Beta Test of Final Fantasy XIV, which is February 21, 2024. The full details on how to join the Xbox Open Beta Test have been disclosed on Final Fantasy XIV's official website, Lodestone, which we will recap for you right here.

Here is everything you need to know for the Xbox Open Beta Test for Final Fantasy XIV.

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — When will it start?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The full date for when the Xbox Open Beta Test will begin is February 21, 2024, at 8:00 (GMT), 19:00 (AEDT), 3:00 (ET), and 0:00 (PT).

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — How do I participate?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To join the Xbox Open Beta Test, players will need to adjust the privacy settings on their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with the following options in the Communication & Multiplayer section:

"You can join multiplayer games," set to Allow

"You can join cross-network play," set to Allow

"Others can communicate with voice, text, or invites," set to Everybody

"You can communicate outside of Xbox with voice & text," set to Everybody

Then, in the previous "View details & customize menu," select Game content and confirm the "You can see and upload community creations" option is set to 'Everybody.'

Afterward, go to the Microsoft Store, search for Final Fantasy XIV, and click on the product page. At the "..." options menu, select and download "Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial" onto your Xbox Series X|S.

Once the installation is complete, launch the game and follow the on-screen instructions to begin playing.

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — requirements, content and limitations

(Image credit: SQUARE ENIX)

The Xbox Open Beta Test will contain all the content of Final Fantasy XIV's Free Trial, including everything from Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn to Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood. However, players won't be able to purchase DLC from Final Fantasy XIV's Online Store.

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — Will I need Xbox Game Pass to play FFXIV?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Free Trial version of Final Fantasy XIV and the Xbox Open Beta Test will not require players to purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription (Core or Ultimate) to play.

However, the full Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV will require an Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate or Core) subscription for Xbox players to play.

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — What happens if I already own FFXIV on different platforms?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Furthermore, suppose a player already has access to the Free Trial version of Final Fantasy XIV on a different platform (such as PlayStation consoles or PC) or owns a Final Fantasy XIV license registered to their Square Enix account. In that case, they will be forbidden from participating in the Xbox Open Beta Test.

This means that only new Xbox players who have played never Final Fantasy XIV before or never created a Square Enix account will be able to partake in the Xbox Open Beta Test. Square Enix requests players who wish to play the Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV with their existing accounts and characters to wait until the full Xbox version launches.

In addition, Xbox players will need to link their Microsoft account to their Square Enix account. Once this process is complete, players cannot unlink the accounts. Square Enix requests that players hold off on doing this until the Xbox version is officially released.

FFXIV Xbox Open Beta Test — When will the Open Beta Test end and the full version releases?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix plans to launch the full Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV immediately after the Xbox Open Beta Test. The conclusion of the Xbox Open Beta Test will be announced later after thorough examinations.

In addition, all your progress during the Xbox Open Beta Test will carry over to the full game, and you won't be required to re-download the game from scratch to play. Square Enix will announce the full Xbox Series X|S version's release date and when players can transfer their data at a later date.

Square Enix also states that should any maintenance be required to address any technical problems uncovered during the Xbox Open Beta Test, they will announce them separately later.

Soon Xbox players will finally be able to play Final Fantasy XIV alongside PC and PlayStation players

It has been a long time coming, but soon, Xbox players will finally be able to experience one of Square Enix's best PC games and embark on their own Final Fantasy-inspired adventures with friends.

They will also get to experience Final Fantasy XIV's next upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, at the same time as the PC and PlayStation players when it launches in the summer of 2024.

Stay tuned for more info as we keep an eye out for the release date of the upcoming Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV and more details regarding Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, which will be adding tons of new content, including new Jobs, new mounts, new playable Races and much more.