Square Enix offers a timeline for when to expect Final Fantasy XIV open beta on Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Final Fantasy XIV is the 14th mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series and is the second long-running MMORPG in the franchise's library.

An open-beta session for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV, is set to launch during the Patch 6.5x series of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The new patch cycle is set to begin on October 3, 2023.

The upcoming Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV, set to release in Spring 2024, shall feature all the PC's content from A Realm Reborn up until the latest expansion, Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV is expecting to see a new expansion in 2024 called Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

On September 29, 2023, Square Enix updated the website for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker's upcoming Patch 6.5x series, which is set to begin on October 3, 2023 with Patch 6.5.

This series of updates for the long-running MMORPG shall include:

New Main Scenario quests: Growing Light.

New sidequests including Tataru's Grand Endeaver, Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, Manderville Weapons, and Splendorous Tools.

A new Alliance Raid Dungeon: Myths of the Realm, Part 3: Thaleia.

A new dungeon: Lunar Subterrane.

A new Trial called The Abyssal Fracture where players will battle a boss called Zeromus.

Endwalker Tribal Alliance Quests

A new Custom Deliveries client: Margrat,

A collaboration with Fall Guys at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

A new update for Island Sanctuary.

A new Crystalline Conflict Arena.

The Duty Support shall include all the Main Scenario dungeons of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

The Free-trial shall be extended to include all the content of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

New minions, PVP gear, and mounts.

The most important piece of info for Xbox fans is that the website has stated that the Patch 6.5x series will feature an open-beta test for the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version of Final Fantasy XIV. While no specific date for the open-beta has been given at this time, Square Enix has confirmed it will launch during Patch 6.5x's timeline so expect it to drop in the upcoming months between Patch 6.5 and Patch 6.55.

The upcoming Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV will feature faster load times compared to the PlayStation and PC versions, and 4K resolution exclusively on Xbox Series X. The Xbox version will launch in Spring 2024 as a digital-only release and will include all of Final Fantasy XIV's content up from Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn up until the current expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Xbox fans have been waiting for years to play Final Fantasy XIV, one of the best PC games on Xbox consoles, and soon their dream will become a reality. On top of that, Xbox fans will also get the chance to play Final Fantasy XIV's upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, which is set to launch in the Summer of 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems.