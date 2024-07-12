Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn FAQ — Release date, gameplay demo, platforms, Game Pass, and other questions answered

Nor Vanek and Enki soar through the air in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

There aren't many new big games coming out this summer, but there's one releasing soon that's got the potential to be a real hit: Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. First announced back in March 2022, the game was delayed to 2024 a year later "to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be." Now, though, it's just days away from launching — and excitement for it is starting to ramp up quite a bit.

With Flintlock's arrival imminent, gamers worldwide have lots of questions about what kind of game it is, what they can expect from it, which platforms it'll be available on, and more. Luckily, clear answers for nearly all of them have come from one place or another, all of which you'll find in the detailed FAQ below.

For a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, including its release date, price, platforms, and more, keep reading.

What is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn?

Best answer: Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a third-person action RPG set in a vibrant and tropical, but war-torn fantasy world called Kian. Your goal in it is to slay the Gods and their undead minions, and to that end, Flintlock's fast and brutal combat allows you to combo melee attacks, gunfire, and magical abilities fluidly while jumping, parrying, and dodging to avoid damage. As you play, you'll unlock many new skills and weapons, and will have the opportunity to complete various side quests and encounters.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn comes from A44 Games — the same studio behind the 2018 Soulslike Ashen. Like Ashen, Flintlock is an action RPG, though it features a much faster and more aggression-focused combat system. Unsurprisingly, melee is a big part of it, but as the game's name implies, guns are, too, with some firearms serving as crowd control tools and others effective at dealing heavy damage that's balanced by lengthy reload animations. Your mystical fox companion Enki gives you some magic-based options as well, and you're encouraged to combo all three together as you leap, parry, and dodge incoming attacks.

The context behind all the hacking and blasting you'll be doing is that you're a member of the Coalition, an army fighting back against powerful Gods and their undead legions as they invade Flintlock's setting: a vibrant and tropical world called Kian that appears to be a large archipelago of sorts. As you progress the story, you'll have many opportunities to help Kian's people and complete various side quests and encounters while getting stronger, acquiring new pieces of gear, and steadily upgrading your equipment.

Outside of combat, there's also lots of exploring to do in Flintlock's play spaces, which is another thing Enki will help you with. With the aid of the fox's magic, you can soar into the air or leap between special runes, allowing you to reach locations you'd be unable to get to otherwise. Players are sure to find some unique items in some spots like these, and they may even come in handy as bits of high ground to ambush enemies from.

One of the magic abilities you'll be able to use in Flintlock. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn multiplayer or co-op? No, Flintlock will not be a multiplayer or co-op game. Unlike Ashen — a game that made cooperative play a core part of the experience — Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a completely single player title. This was revealed by the developers in 2022.

Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn open world? Official Flintlock marketing describes the game as open world, but it's more accurate to say that it's a semi-open world, at least based on the way it was described in this Rock Paper Shotgun interview with A44 Games' CEO (Derek Bradley, at the time). Its different areas sound like they'll have a ton of open space and side paths to explore, but don't expect something as vast or as seamless as Elden Ring.

Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn a Soulslike game? Sort of. On the game's Steam page, A44 Games says Flintlock is a "Souls-lite," and explains it "retains elements of the souls-like genre and infuses it with rapid mobility resulting in dynamic and explosive combat." I've played the demo myself, and overall, I'd say it's best described as a faster and more forgiving Soulslike than most, but is still tough compared to many other ARPGs. Notably, unlike most of FromSoftware's games, it has different difficulty modes, though it does respawn enemies when you rest at checkpoints.

Best answer: Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is scheduled to release on July 18, 2024.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | Release Date Announcement Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

When Flintlock was delayed in 2023, A44 Games didn't give fans an exact release date to look forward to beyond the vague window of 2024. One finally came when the game made an appearance with a new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 in June, though.

As confirmed by said trailer (watch it above), Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is scheduled to launch on July 18, 2024. A44 Games and publisher Kepler Interactive haven't given specific release times for the ARPG yet, but if they do, I'll be sure to update this section with the latest.

What is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn's price?

Best answer: Flintlock's full price is $39.99 and $44.99 for the regular version and Deluxe Edition, respectively. However, until July 25, you can get either edition of the game for 10% off on PC thanks to a launch sale.

Defeating an enemy with a crushing final blow. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is often thought of as a "AA" game, which essentially means it's bigger than most indie projects but not quite as large as something put together by a huge AAA game studio. It's fitting, then, that it's priced at $39.99, which is a common MSRP for titles in that middle ground. There's also a slightly more expensive $44.99 Deluxe Edition that includes three customization packs of outfit and weapon skins.

Notably, on PC, both editions of the game are on sale for 10% off from now until July 25 thanks to a special launch sale. That means you can get Flintlock's base version for $35.99, or the Deluxe Edition for $40.49.

Does Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn have a demo?

Best answer: Yes, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has a demo. However, it's only available to play on PC through Steam.

Nor Vanek and Enki overlooking a beautiful vista. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

If you'd like to try out Flintlock before its release next week, I've got good news for you: there's a free demo you can play now, and with a length of about 90 minutes to two hours, it's a solid chunk of the game that will help you decide if you want to buy it or not.

With that said, something to be aware of is that it's only available on Steam, so you'll have to use Valve's PC gaming platform if you want to play it. Check out the section on the game's minimum requirements below if you're not sure your PC is up to snuff.

What platforms is Flintlock coming to?

Best answer: Flintlock is releasing on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, and PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X|S consoles are some of the systems you'll be able to play Flintlock on. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Curious which platforms Flintlock is launching on? It's been confirmed that the "Souls-lite" ARPG is coming to both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as to Windows PC via multiple different storefronts. These include Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the Microsoft Store.

Notably, the game isn't coming to last-gen systems like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Therefore, if you use one of these, you'll either need to upgrade to a current-gen system or use a PC to play Flintlock.

Is Flintlock coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Best answer: Yes, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You'll be able to play it through Microsoft's service as soon as it releases.

Good news: Flintlock will be on Xbox Game Pass day one. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Not every third-party game comes to Microsoft's buffet-style Xbox Game Pass service, but many do — and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is one of them. In fact, it will be fully playable on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass when it launches on July 18 (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will give you access to it on both console and PC, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Does Flintlock have character creation?

Best answer: No, Flintlock will not have a character creator, as you play as an established character called Nor Vanek in it. With that said, you will be able to unlock different outfits and skins for her and her equipment.

Instead of making your own character in Flintlock, you'll play as Nor Vanek. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

While many Souls-style games typically feature a system you can use to create your own character, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn puts you in the shoes of an established character instead: Nor Vanek, who's "an elite member of the Coalition army." As a result, you won't be able to make your own character in the game.

With that said, you will have the option to change Nor's outfit and use some weapon skins, too. This adds some cosmetic customization options to the experience that players will likely appreciate.

What are Flintlock's minimum system requirements?

Flintlock will feature plenty of guns in addition to melee and magic. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Below, you'll find the official PC system requirements for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, including its minimum requirements and its recommended specs.

Flintlock minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM)

GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

30 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD

Flintlock recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM)

GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space

30 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD

All things considered, the game's requirements are very tame, and it shouldn't be hard for most players to run Flintlock with good settings and a smooth framerate as long as they've got a decently modern gaming PC. One thing the developers strongly recommend is an SSD; check out our list of the best SSDs if you need to make an upgrade.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn trailers

Looking for all of Flintlock's trailers in one place? I've got you. Every teaser the developers have shown has been embedded below:

