Forza Horizon 5 celebrates GT racing with 12 new cars and more ways to build custom road races

What you need to know

The next Forza Horizon 5 content update is Apex AllStars, and it's now rolling out to all players across Xbox and Windows PC.

The update celebrates high-performance GT road racing with 12 new cars (five of which will be available for free through the Festival Playlist).

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is also permanently joining the Autoshow, letting anyone with the Credits pick it up.

Finally, Playground Games is improving its EventLab creations spotlight, and adding plenty of new road racing props.

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a taste of Forza Motorsport, and it's awesome. Playground Games is now rolling out the Apex AllStars content update to all players as of Apr. 23, 2024, and it's packed with new cars, new ways to create, and new ways to race in Forza Horizon 5. This time around, the focus is largely on high-performance GT-class race cars, giving players a chance to merge legendary track racing with the open beauty of Mexico.

You can check out the full Let's Go! stream below for all the details, but I'll give you all the information you need to know.

Depending on your perspective, the Apex AllStars update adds up to 13 new cars to the Forza Horizon 5 car list. Five are being offered for free through the newest Festival Playlist, seven are in a new GT racing Car Pack DLC, and one drops its tight exclusivity to become widely available in the Autoshow. That's not all in this update, of course. Let's get started.

Five new Festival Playlist cars. No point in beating around the bush — here are the five cars you'll be able to add to your garage by participating in the Apex AllStars Festival Playlist, either by hitting seasonal or series milestones, or completing challenges. 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sierra Enterprises Time Attack #1 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Summit Racing Pro Stock 2016 Ford GT GTLM Le Mans #66 2017 Porsche 911 RSR GT Team #92 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Bryan Herta Autosport #98

No point in beating around the bush — here are the five cars you'll be able to add to your garage by participating in the Apex AllStars Festival Playlist, either by hitting seasonal or series milestones, or completing challenges. New Car Pack DLC. Seven more cars are coming to Forza Horizon for the first time, but only through the Apex AllStars Car Pack DLC, which is an optional purchase for interested players. It's an excellent value compared to other Car Packs, though, offering all seven cars for just $4.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC) . 2015 Cadillac ATS-V.R Cadillac Racing #3 2018 BMW M8 GTE M Motorsport #1 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 R 2019 Ferrari 488 GTE Risi Competizione #62 2020 Chevrolet C8.R Corvette Racing #3 2020 Lexus RC F GT3 VASSER SULLIVAN #14

Seven more cars are coming to Forza Horizon for the first time, but only through the Apex AllStars Car Pack DLC, which is an optional purchase for interested players. It's an excellent value compared to other Car Packs, though, offering all seven cars for just . The Corvette E-Ray returns. Previously, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray was only available as a reward for Forza Horizon 5 players who also played Forza Motorsport (2023). Now, that exclusivity period is ending, as the E-Ray is widely and permanently available to all players via the Autoshow, for 181,000 Credits.

Previously, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray was only available as a reward for Forza Horizon 5 players who also played Forza Motorsport (2023). Now, that exclusivity period is ending, as the E-Ray is widely and permanently available to all players via the Autoshow, for 181,000 Credits. New EventLab props. The EventLab 2.0 creation toolkit is getting a grand total of 23 new props in this update, spread across 8 new Asphalt Road props and 15 Elevated Road props. This will give players a lot more options for making custom, high-speed asphalt races.

The EventLab 2.0 creation toolkit is getting a grand total of 23 new props in this update, spread across 8 new Asphalt Road props and 15 Elevated Road props. This will give players a lot more options for making custom, high-speed asphalt races. Updated Editor's Choice tab. Playground Games is making finding awesome community creations easier with the updated Editor's Choice tab, which now sorts by recently added and shows featured creations permanently as the Playground team selects them.

Playground Games is making finding awesome community creations easier with the updated Editor's Choice tab, which now sorts by recently added and shows featured creations permanently as the Playground team selects them. New Festival Playlist. As always, the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is being updated with all-new challenges and events, this time focused around high-performance asphalt racing. Highlights include: The new Podium Tank Collectible Earning the Corvette E-Ray through a Showcase event A new Traffic Cone outfit for completing a Photo challenge

As always, the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is being updated with all-new challenges and events, this time focused around high-performance asphalt racing. Highlights include:

This is a slick looking Ford GT. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

There you have it! Obviously, the focus of this race is entirely on the cars. 12 brand-new cars and one that's now a lot easier to earn will undoubtedly excite car collectors all over the world. Asphalt racing continues to be a fan favorite, too, so it's good to see Playground highlight the high-speed format with tailored events as well as cars.

Forza Horizon 5 persists as the best Xbox racing game you can play, and it's still available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Apex AllStars content update is available to download now, but the Festival Playlist doesn't begin until Apr. 25, 2024. You can buy the Apex AllStars Car Pack for $4.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC) if you're interested in adding those cars to your garage.

As always, Playground Games teased the next FH5 content update, which will be known as Horizon Retrowave. The update will seemingly take players back into the past, and will add a brand-new radio station to the game.

