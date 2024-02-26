Forza Horizon 5 will let you drive a slice of Europe through Mexico in the next content update
12 new cars, new ways to race, and... Dinosaurs? Yup, it's all here.
What you need to know
- The next Forza Horizon 5 content update has been announced, and it's bringing 12 new cars from European automotive manufacturers.
- You'll be able to earn cars from Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and more in addition to a new four-car DLC pack.
- All routes from the Rally Adventure DLC is being opened to all car classes, too.
- Finally, EventLab is getting a massive injection of new props, including terrain pieces, lots of shapes, and even giant dinosaurs.
Right on schedule, Playground Games has announced the details of the next Forza Horizon 5 content update, which lands tomorrow alongside a new Car Pack DLC and ahead of the new Festival Playlist later this week. Players can look forward to 12 new cars, a lot of new options to create custom events, and even some dinosaurs. Let's get into exactly what's coming to Forza Horizon 5 this week.
- New Festival Playlist cars. Of course Forza Horizon 5: European Automotive includes a brand-new themed Festival Playlist with more challenges, races, and events to tackle, and eight new cars from European manufacturers are up for grabs as reward cars.
- 1966 Volkswagen Double Cab Pick-up
- 1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
- 1975 Citroën DS 23
- 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 E
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL 63
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
- 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro
- European Automotive Car Pack DLC. In addition to the free cars coming to the Festival Playlist, the Forza Horizon 5 car list is being expanded with yet another optional Car Pack DLC. The Forza Horizon 5 European Automotive Car Pack is launching on Feb. 27, 2024 with the following four cars.
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon
- 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
- 2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
- New EventLab props. Forza Horizon 5's EventLab is expanding yet again with a ton of new props that players can use to design custom events, including:
- 25 new ramps and platforms spread across five different terrain types
- 40 different geometric shapes in various sizes and materials
- Six giant dinosaur models
- A giant golden star trophy
- More Rally Adventure races. Finally, Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure is becoming a little more open, with all races opening up to cars of any performance class. Players can now set lap times in any rally race with their favorite cars.
The usual batch of bug fixes and improvements accompany the new cars and features. Overall, this is a more modest content update for the best Xbox racing game, but a welcome one nonetheless (especially for those cars). The Forza Horizon 5: European Automotive update should be dropping on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 alongside the European Automotive Car Pack DLC, but the Festival Playlist won't kick off until Thursday, Feb. 29.
Playground Games also teased the next Forza Horizon 5 update, which will be called "Race-Off" and presumably focuses heavily on competitive racing. We'll learn more about that particular update near the end of the European Automotive Festival Playlist.
