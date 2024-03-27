The next Forza Horizon 5 update is just about to kick off, giving players who race together a shot at up to 10 new cars

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5's evolving world continues to do just that with the latest free content update.

The Race-Off update is already available and kicks off tomorrow with two community-wide challenges.

Players can work together to meet racing goals, with up to six brand-new cars on the line.

New EventLab props, collectibles, and even another optional Car Pack are also included in this update.

Blue vs. Orange. It's a battle as old as video games itself, and it's continuing today in the form of a new Forza Horizon 5 content update. This time, however, blue and orange aren't opposing teams — they're parallel goals, challenging the Forza community to race their hearts out and earn the exclusive reward cars before time runs out.

The Forza Horizon 5 Race-Off is just about to kick off, and the accompanying update is already available for Xbox and Windows PC players to download. We're getting a new Festival Playlist, 10 brand-new cars, and more EventLab props and collectibles. Let's strap in and race through the details, revealed at Forza.net.

You can check out the above YouTube Let's Go! or the blog post above that for the complete and total rundown, but I'll cut back the unnecessary details and just give you the meat of the Forza Horizon 5 Race-Off update.

4 Festival Playlist cars. Let's start with what everyone is really here for — the cars. The Forza Horizon 5 Race-Off Festival Playlist is offering four new reward cars to players that complete enough challenges, including:
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
2020 Audio TT RS Coupé
2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR
2023 McLaren Altura

2 community challenge cars. Completing asphalt races or off-road races in Forza Horizon 5 (not Stories, exhibitions, or other special events), will contribute to the respective community challenge. Players will have the duration of the Race-Off Festival Playlist to contribute to the community goal; if the FH5 community succeeds, everyone will get the corresponding reward car in their Message Box for free. See if you can guess which reward car is for the asphalt community challenge and which is for the off-roading community challenge.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
2024 Ford Mustang GT

4 DLC cars. The Forza Horizon 5 car list is expanding in another way, too, with another optional Car Pack DLC now available to purchase for $4.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC). The Acceleration Car Pack features four unique, heavily stylized or custom vehicles, including:
1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500
2019 Ginetta G10 RM
2021 McLaren Sabre
2022 Ford SuperVan 4

New moving outpost and other features. Forza Horizon 5 players can now search for a new Horizon Race-Off Outpost, which will move every week and let players see the progress of the community goals. Apart from that, expect new Race-Off outfits and smashable collectibles.

New EventLab props. EventLab is once again getting a little better, with over a dozen new racing themed props giving players more tools to design their dream racetrack. Signs, flags, walls, and outpost pieces are all here, as well as the two new collectible piñatas.

Like usual, Playground also teased the next Forza Horizon 5 update. Apex All-Stars will be landing in around a month with new reward cars and EventLab props, so look out for that! In the meantime, though, you can keep busy and have fun with the Race-Off challenges, which begin tomorrow. You can already start enjoying some of the new features now, though, including the Acceleration Car Pack DLC.

Forza Horizon 5 is hands-down one of the best Xbox racing games. This may not be one of the most exciting updates we've seen for the open-world simularcade racing game, but there are certainly some exciting vehicles from Ford, McLaren, and more here. Many will undoubtedly be especially excited for the two Mustangs included in this update.