GameSir's latest Xbox and PC controller just got a brand new trailer.

On April 1, 2025, the third-party peripheral company GameSir took to X to unveil a new trailer for its latest, upcoming controller, the GameSir G7 Pro. This trailer shows off the controller's technical inner workings and wireless capabilities in action when played on an Xbox Series X|S.

Here's everything you need to know about the GameSir G7 Pro.

Where engineering becomes art, and play transcends limits... GameSir G7 Pro - Forged by play, perfected by obsession#gamesir #gamesirg7pro pic.twitter.com/8EsVYIMDBQApril 1, 2025

Announced during CES 2025, the Gamesir G7 Pro is a controller designed to be compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PC. It can be played with the aforementioned platforms via wired or wireless connections.

What's interesting to note is that it was previously reported to be wireless for the PC only. However, it's now been confirmed that the Gamesir G7 Pro controller will also be playable wirelessly on Xbox consoles, as demonstrated through the trailer.

Other features that the Gamesir G7 Pro will include are (according to HLPlanet's report during CES 2025):

Mechanical face buttons and a D-pad augmented with optical microswitches.

Two programmable back buttons and two shoulder buttons with locks.

A swappable faceplate system much like Gamesir's other G7 controllers.

A polling rate of 1,000 Hz.

TMR joysticks.

A charging dock.

GameSir has produced some of the best Xbox controllers that are both budget-friendly and high-quality, like the GameSir G7 SE Wired controller, the GameSir G8 Galileo, and the GameSir Kaleid Wired Controller, to name a few.

The GameSir G7 Pro, however, plans to take GameSir controllers to higher levels of quality with its state-of-the-art tech, including its wireless capabilities, tactile and durable microswitch buttons, and its TMR joysticks, which are stated to be more responsive and accurate than Hall effect joysticks.

That last part is important because controllers with Hall effect joysticks like the GameSir G7 SE or the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, for example, are confirmed to have faster and more precise input accuracy than the standard Xbox controller.

So hearing that GameSir G7 Pro's TMR joysticks are even superior to Hall Effects joysticks makes this controller worth keeping an eye out for alone.

The GameSir G7 Pro is currently scheduled to be released sometime during the Spring of 2025, and it will have an MSRP of $79.99.