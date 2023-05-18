Get the entire Metro game series on Steam for an incredible 85% off

4A Games' Metro series is undoubtedly one of the best post-apocalyptic shooter franchises you can enjoy today, with each game sporting excellent writing based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's Metro novels, tense survival shooter gameplay, and stellar visuals and audio. Each one is easily worth their full MSRP, but right now, you won't even have to come close to paying that much to get them. That's because a special Metro Series Sale has officially kicked off on Steam, offering each title for massively reduced prices until May 25.

The highlight of the sale is an incredible deal for 85% off the Metro Saga Bundle, giving you access to Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, Metro Exodus, and each game's DLC for a jaw-dropping $12.49 (down from $84.96).

Metro Saga Bundle | $84.96 $12.49 at Steam
For less than $15, you can get every Metro game and all of their DLCs while this sale is active. The bundle includes Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus, along with the Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition that every player gets access to when they buy the standard version.

Metro Exodus | $29.99 $6.89 at Steam
Metro Exodus was one of the best shooters of 2019, and took the traditionally linear series into sprawling non-linear open world spaces. Between its phenomenal story, satisfying gameplay, and presentation that goes toe-to-toe with the latest titles, it's nothing short of a masterpiece.

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass | $14.99 $2.99 at Steam
The Metro Exodus Expansion Pass provides access to both of the game's expansions, including the linearly designed The Two Colonels DLC and the more open Sam's Story expansion.

Metro: Last Light Redux | $19.99 $3.99 at Steam
Metro: Last Light Redux is the definitive version of the second Metro game, complete with improved visuals, thoughtful gameplay adjustments, every piece of the game's DLC, and more. In it, you'll explore the Moscow Metro tunnels and see what happened before the events of Metro Exodus.

Metro 2033 Redux | $19.99 $3.99 at Steam
Metro 2033 Redux is the game that started it all, and the Redux edition makes a slew of improvements much like Last Light's does. It's undeniably a classic, and will introduce players to the early days of Artyom's adventures both in the underground metro and on the irradiated post-nuclear surface.

Metro 2033 introduces players to the story and setting of Metro, putting them into the shoes of series protagonist Artyom. It tasks you with making your way through the underground Moscow Metro that various communities took shelter in when nuclear bombs fell in 2013, with occasional dead ends forcing you to ascend to the irradiated, mutant-infested surface. Your goal is to reach the metro's "capital" station of Polis — something you'll only be able to do with careful management of ammunition, gas mask filters, and other supplies — to get help and save Artyom's home station from mysterious supernatural dangers.

Metro: Last Light continues where the first game left off, with several of the metro's factions learning about a special military facility Artyom visited in the first game. You, along with "Spartan" peacekeeping companions, must travel through the tunnels and on the surface to discover their plans and stop them if possible. Then, in Metro Exodus, Artyom and the Spartans discover shocking information about the outside world and commandeer a train, exploring the Russian countryside.

Notably, the non-Redux Complete Edition of Metro: Last Light is free for a limited time on Steam, as the developers at 4A Games are celebrating the game's 10th Anniversary. If you download it now, you'll own it forever, even after the promotion ends on May 25.

All three of these games are phenomenal, though Metro Exodus is my favorite of the bunch. Between its fantastic storytelling, its engaging and polished non-linear open world gameplay, and its top-notch presentation, it's nothing short of a must-play masterpiece. Not only is Metro Exodus my favorite open world shooter, it's also one of the best PC games in recent memory.