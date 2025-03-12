Grab Split Fiction at a great discount, giving both you and a buddy access to the game
Split Fiction is a great co-op experience, so grab it right now and save a bit of money.
If you're looking for the next great co-op game to grab and play with your partner, child, or any other gaming buddy, look no further. Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction is already discounted, so right now, you can grab an Xbox copy of Split Fiction for just $44 from CDKeys, shaving a few bucks off the asking price.
Split Fiction
Was: $49.99
Now: $43.99 at CDKeys (Xbox)
"Going into Split Fiction, I wasn't sure exactly what to expect. It would've been easy for the novelty of constantly-shifting gameplay to wear off just a bit, but the team at Hazelight kept finding new ideas and ways of pushing the boundaries." — contributor Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Anyone that enjoys unique co-op games with an emphasis on fun gameplay and design that wouldn't work in single-player.
❌Avoid if: You don't like playing co-op games.
👉See at: CDKeys
Save even more by sharing with a friend
Developer Hazelight Studios and director Josef Fares have built names on designing co-op mechanics not really seen elsewhere in games. A Way Out, It Takes Two, and now Split Fiction are all true co-op games, requiring two players to go through a game together, with no single-player functionality.
A key part of that co-op play is the Friend Pass. This feature allows two players on separate consoles or PCs to play a game together. As long as one of the two players owns the game, the other can tag along entirely for free!
With Split Fiction, that functionality is extended across platforms. If you're on an Xbox Series X|S console and you buy Split Fiction, you can invite someone to play with you if they're playing on PlayStation 5 or Steam.
As a result, if you buy Split Fiction right now while it's on sale, you're really saving even more money than usual. You don't have to bug a friend to buy a copy and play with you, just grab it yourself and invite them to play.
I understand a game only being $6 off isn't the biggest discount, but it's still a fantastic opportunity considering the game in question is an early game of the year contender.
I had a blast playing Split Fiction for review alongside my brother, and I'm clearly not alone. The game is being widely praised by players and critics alike, and it's already sold over a million copies so far.
It Takes Two sold over 23 million copies, with half of those copies being sold in China, so I'm very curious to see how Split Fiction fares in sales over the next couple of years.
Is CDKeys legit?
Yes, CDKeys is perfectly safe to use. Unlike many key resellers commonly referred to as the "grey market," CDKeys is always legit, and the company ensures that all keys were obtained properly, so you're not being sold stolen or used codes.
Split Fiction is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the EA App), and PlayStation 5.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
