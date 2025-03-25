There's a bunch of great game deals available thanks to the CDKeys Spring Festival sale. During this sale, players can get an extra 10% off when buying two or more select games.

While there's dozens of Xbox and PC games discounted during this flash sale, I've highlighted a few particularly notable games that are worth grabbing right now at reduced prices.

First up is Lies of P, the excellent 2023 "Soulslike" RPG from Neowiz that has players exploring a very different version of the story of Pinocchio. The game is getting a prequel DLC called Overture this summer, meaning it's the perfect time to grab a copy on sale and hop in.

Lies of P

Was: $59.99

Now: $24.69 at CDKeys (Steam)



"Lies of P had me hooked from the get-go, and it never let up. The combat system has a ton of layers of complexity, the bosses are fiercely difficult but provide immense catharsis once you have beaten them, the character customization systems are addictive and the story was an entertaining, dark reimagining of Pinocchio." — contributor Alexander Cope



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: Players that enjoy challenging games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne, with brutal enemies and a focus on parrying attacks.



❌Avoid if: You don't like playing challenging games. 👉See at: CDKeys

Another discounted game worth noting is Monster Hunter Wilds, which recently launched to critical acclaim and commercial success. Free updates are continuing to expand the world, with more monsters to hunt and ways to interact with friends.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Was: $69.99

Now: $59.79 at CDKeys (Xbox Series X|S)



"As epic as the new monsters are, as awesome as the environment design is, and as fun as hunting with friends remains — the core Monster Hunter experience felt a bit degraded in Wilds. Without some balance tweaks, I'm not sure Monster Hunter Wilds will achieve the longevity of its predecessor, but new players may appreciate the gentler learning curve." — executive editor Jez Corden



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: Players that are curious about Monster Hunter, but have always been put off by the series' difficulty.



❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a game that has far more challenge, especially early on. 👉See at: CDKeys

Finally, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is also on sale, giving PC players a great way to hop in and see the story of Jin Sakai as he defends his home from a Mongol invasion.

The upcoming sequel, Ghost of Yōtei, is currently slated to launch on PlayStation 5 later this year, and it likely won't be long after that a PC version is confirmed to be on the way.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Was: $59.99

Now: $36.39 at CDKeys (Steam)



"Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC is a great all-round port of a very good game, and is now the definitive way to play it. Yes, I'd have liked the options for more modern lighting effects to be enabled, but aside from that, Nixxes, who is responsible for the port, has done a great job here." — PC gamer editor Robert Jones



PC Gamer review 81/100



✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for an Assassin's Creed style experience in Japan, but at a much shorter overall game length.



❌Avoid if: You're not a fan of samurai and ninja-style gameplay.



👉See at: CDKeys



Great variety in games

I've played all three of these games and can heartily recommend each of them. In particular, I'd recommend PC players pick up Lies of P before the DLC launches. It's easily the best game inspired by FromSoftware's design philosophy, and there are some truly memorable boss fights to take on.