Grounded gets updated everywhere with less crashes, unlinkable Microsoft Accounts, and better New Game+

Grounded may be done adding new content with the Fully Yoked Edition, but that doesn't mean it's done being updated entirely.

Obsidian Entertainment has released the 1.4.4 patch update across Windows PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch with a number of fixes and improvements.

This means various balancing changes for New Game+, fixes for numerous crashes, and other assorted bug fixes.

This patch also adds Adaptive Trigger support on PlayStation, Gyro aiming support on Switch, and the ability to unlink Microsoft Accounts on both platforms.

Grounded made a big splash when it landed on new platforms alongside its final (massive) content update, but Obsidian Entertainment clearly isn't entirely done with the hit open-world survival game quite yet. On Tuesday, the studio released a new patch update for Grounded across all platforms with a plethora of varied fixes and improvements, making the game a little bit better for everyone.

Grounded 1.4.4 is the latest version, and it includes balance changes, bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and even some new features for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players. There's no new game content, of course (and much to our disappointment), but it's still a pleasant surprise for Grounded players busy exploring the Backyard, either in New Game+ or for the first time.

Better New Game+, better performance, better controls

Fighting these terrifying bosses will be just a little bit easier in New Game+ now. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Obsidian Entertainment may be busy working on Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and even State of Decay 3 alongside Undead Labs, but the studio can still find time to give Grounded a little more love. Grounded's 1.4.4 patch update is rolling out to players across Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4|5, and Nintendo Switch (as well as Xbox Game Pass subscribers, of course).

The highlight of the update is a number of balance changes for the New Game+ mode players can access after completing the main campaign. For one, the damage multiplier of all enemies has been reduced by 33%, and MIX.Rs will now only spawn 10% more creatures with each New Game+ level instead of 100% more creatures. There are other tweaks to reduce the chance of being one shot and to make boss fights more reasonable, as well.

Plenty of potential crashing causes are fixed, as well, alongside a number of miscellaneous bug fixes and optimizations. Both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms get their own set of improvements, though. PlayStation 5 players can now enjoy Adaptive Trigger support with the DualSense controller, while Nintendo Switch players can now (optionally) use Gyro aiming controls with the JoyCons. On both platforms, it's now possible to unlink your Microsoft Account and sign in with a new one, if you choose.

It's a decent update for one of the best Xbox games, although I'm still a little sad we'll likely never see new content get added to Grounded. Sure, this survival game is already bursting at the seams with things to do and is enjoying plenty of success across platforms, but you can't blame me for being a tad greedy. If you want to scour the full changelog for Grounded 1.4.4, you can do so on the Grounded website.