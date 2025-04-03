GTA 5 is coming back to Xbox Game Pass apparently, this time with PC and Cloud in tow
Reports suggest Rockstar has been telling community members that we can expect GTA 5 back in Game Pass fairly soon.
2025 is, we hope, the year of GTA 6. But its predecessor, GTA 5, is still going strong, and this latest report suggests that it will be making a return to Xbox Game Pass.
The news comes via @videotechuk_ on X, a trusted source of Rockstar news, informing that the company has been seeding information on the return of GTA 5 to Game Pass.
Rockstar says GTAV is coming to PC Game Pass and Game Pass for console “later this month” in an email sent to us community pages.April 2, 2025
GTA 5 is no stranger to Xbox Game Pass, having had previous stints on the service. The last was a couple of years ago, but there's a key difference this time around.
For one, last time GTA 5 was on Game Pass, it was only the console version, with the Xbox One and Series X|S upgraded versions available. This time around, PC Game Pass has been name-dropped, which is big.
But it doesn't end there, either.
For those who love playing GTAV on xCloud will be glad to hear it’s coming on there too, also confirmed by them. :)April 2, 2025
Assuming this report turns out to be true, folks will be able to play GTA 5 anywhere, anytime, through console, PC, and cloud, all thanks to Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft has recently released its list of upcoming Game Pass titles, including Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, and South of Midnight, but no mention of GTA 5. That said, Rockstar's flagship franchise is such a huge deal, nobody could argue it isn't worthy of a dedicated announcement.
There's also a bigger picture, in that GTA 5 isn't currently available on PC through the Microsoft Store. For it to come on PC Game Pass, that will have to happen, and looking even further afield, it could signal good things before GTA 6.
The long awaited sequel will, as current information stands, be launching only on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It's unfathomable that Rockstar would skip PC for such a monumental release, but it tracks with the company's previous record for releasing GTA later on PC.
Indeed, the PC version only just got the enhanced upgrade that was released to consoles what feels like an eternity ago. But maybe, just maybe, when GTA 6 does hit PC, Microsoft will be selling it, too.
