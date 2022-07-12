Halo Infinite has lowered its price tag to $35 for Prime Day

The standard edition of Halo Infinite is currently available for $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Prime Day. That's 42% cheaper than what the game usually sells for at its retail price of $59.99. So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on the latest and of the best entries in the Halo franchise, now is the time to do so.

Grab Halo Infinite at a 42% discount on Prime Day

Halo Infinite is the latest entry in the storied Halo franchise which returns the series to its roots while also providing a fresh take on its trademark gameplay.

It features an engaging single-player campaign where Master Chief faces his greatest challenge yet, the Banished, a group of evil barbaric warriors that plan to use the Halo ring to wreak havoc on the galaxy.

The gunplay is the tightest and most fun it has ever been thanks to the addition of new weapons and the new grappling hook mechanic. This grappling offers a ton of new mobility options that allow you to traverse the semi-open world and pull off cool moves to get the upper hand on your enemies.

And Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode shines just as much as its single-player mode. With a healthy variety of well-designed maps and chaotic and fun gunplay that is continually updated with new seasons even to this day.

And Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode shines just as much as its single-player mode. With a healthy variety of well-designed maps and chaotic and fun gunplay that is continually updated with new seasons even to this day.

With the long-awaited co-op campaign mode on the horizon