Helldivers 2 celebrates Liberty Day with the gift of a returning beloved weapon, and all you have to do to get it is complete a Major Order only a traitor could fail

What you need to know

October 26 is Liberty Day in the Helldivers 2 universe, and developer Arrowhead Game Studios is celebrating the occasion with two new free pieces of gear in its beloved co-op shooter.

The first is the R-2124 Constitution, a bolt-action rifle styled after the iconic M1903 Springfield that comes with a fixed bayonet. The second is the DP-00 Tactical Armor set that looks like equipment from the first Helldivers game.

Both pieces of gear will be given to everyone once a new Major Order to keep Super Earth in Helldiver hands by the end of Liberty Day is completed, which is guaranteed to happen. Right?

On October 31, Arrowhead is also adding a new Premium Warbond battle pass called Truth Enforcers with its own new weapons, armors, and other items. Like other Premium Warbonds, it will cost 1,000 Super Credits, or $10 worth. The currency is obtained by spending money on microtransactions or finding it while playing.

A tradition Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios began with the original game is celebrating Liberty Day on October 26 — an in-universe holiday that saw players' arsenals expanded with free additional gear courtesy of Super Earth manufacturing. Fans of the sequel have been looking forward to the date for weeks now and hoping that something similar will happen, and their faith has been rewarded with the announcement of a new weapon and armor set coming to the game right after Liberty Day ends.

The weapon I'm referring to is the R-2124 Constitution, a bolt-action rifle with a fixed bayonet that's modeled after the M1903 Springfield rifle the United States famously used in World War I and II. In-universe, it also appears to be an upgraded version of the M2016 Constitution from the first Helldivers, making this a returning weapon that franchise veterans will be particularly excited about.

Then there's the DP-00 Tactical Armor, which looks to be a new set of medium armor designed to look like equipment from the original game. The classic Helldivers combo of gunmetal gray and bright yellow will please fans of that style, while the prominent yellow trims on each armor plate's edge help to make the gear stand out from other sets that have a similar aesthetic.

MAJOR ORDER: In accordance with the signing of the Liberty Day Pact, all Helldivers will spend 24 hours in contemplation of freedom and Managed Democracy. Today, spread these principles throughout the galaxy as you see fit, Helldivers. As a gift to our elite soldiers, in… pic.twitter.com/kVhVYumWEJOctober 25, 2024

Players will need to complete a new Major Order to get both of these items, but don't worry — all the Helldivers have to do to finish it is "cherish Liberty, with all your heart." The order's stated objective in-game is to ensure Super Earth is in Helldiver hands when Liberty Day concludes, and since the frontlines in both the Terminid and Automaton theaters of the Galactic War are multiple sectors away from the planet, everything should be fine.

I say "should" because Helldivers 2's developing live-service story has resulted in some pretty crazy events before, such as huge Automaton counter-offensives or Terminid bugs spreading to other planets unexpectedly. I'm not saying something will happen, but with the enigmatic Game Master Joel pulling the strings, I wouldn't exactly be surprised if one of Super Earth's enemies tried to strike at her while our guard is down, either. Some even believe we'll get the long-awaited arrival of the shield and teleportation-focused Illuminate faction from the first game this weekend, but ultimately, only time will tell.

In regards to the new gear itself: the DP-00 doesn't really do it for me from a fashion perspective, though it might give the wearer some useful perks that'd make it worth adding to your loadout. I'm guessing it will come with the recently added melee damage buff trait since it's shipping alongside the R-2124 Constitution and its bayonet. The rifle's bolt-action mechanism will likely make it a poor choice if you're trying to clear out hordes of Terminids, but what I assume to be high damage per shot and effective melee attacks could give it big utility as an Automaton base-raiding tool.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Helldivers 2 - Truth Enforcers Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

I'm pretty excited to fix bayonets with my fellow Helldivers and drop into battle with the Constitution, but even if it's not very good and ultimately just a gimmick weapon, players have lots of other new ordnance to look forward to a week from now. On October 31, Arrowhead is adding a fresh Premium Warbond battle pass called Truth Enforcers for 1,000 Super Credits ($10 worth, though remember that you can find Super Credits while playing, too) that features a satirical Soviet Union-style aesthetic and includes several weapons that could end up being quite strong. The SG-20 Halt is a new shotgun that seems to be able to effectively stop armored targets like Berserkers and Devastators in their tracks, while the PLAS-15 Loyalist sidearm can be charged to fire a stunning round — think the Plasma Pistol from Halo. The SMG-32 Reprimand doesn't stand out as much as the other two weapons the studio showed off do, but I'll never say no to a stable and accurate automatic primary.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, it's a great time to be a Helldivers 2 player in general, with recent tweaks and balance patches helping the game strike a healthy balance of challenge and fun and lots of content coming out at a consistent pace. It's undoubtedly one of the best PC games of the year, and is a must-play if you enjoy co-op PvE gameplay.