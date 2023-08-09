How to get Leto's Amulet in Remnant 2 and why you need this essential item

Leto is a name that anyone who played Remnant: From the Ashes will be familiar with, and that's just as much the case in Remnant 2.

Just as in the first game, there's a heavy set of Leto's Armor to claim that will turn your character into a bit of a tank. But there's also the return of Leto's Amulet, which if you're running the heavy armor, you should probably think about pairing with it.

The good news is it's really easy to get your hands on. But as with most gear in Remnant 2, there's a process you need to follow first.

Leto's Amulet

Leto's Amulet has some interesting perks for heavy armor loadouts. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Leto's Amulet offers the following perks:

Reduces Encumbrance by 40%.

by 40%. Reduces Stamina Cost by 15%.

What you need to do before getting Leto's Amulet

To get the Amulet, first you have to get the Armor. (Image credit: Windows Central )

Leto's Amulet isn't an item you can get your hands on straight away. Before you can acquire it, you will need to have beaten your first world, unlocked the Labyrinth, and progressed through this entirely at least once.

This is because you need to acquire the necessary Biome key to unlock the doors in the Labyrinth. You need this in order to unlock the door to the secret room back in Ward 13 where you acquire Leto's Armor and the Chicago Typewriter. Follow our full guide to help you get there if you need directions.

The reason behind this is that you need to have Leto's Armor before you can acquire Leto's Amulet.

How to get Leto's Amulet

Flop in front of Reggie. A lot. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Assuming you've progressed far enough and have acquired Leto's Armor, the next step is to head back to Ward 13. Then you need to equip Leto's Armor, and head over to the consumable vendor, Reggie.

Once in front of Reggie you need to perform the dodge flop manoevre, which you can only do while wearing Leto's Armor. The Amulet can be used without it, but you have to wear it to perform the flop.

Flop in front of Reggie 100 times. This isn't as daunting as it sounds and should only take a few minutes to do. But you'll still want to keep count! I managed to do it in under five minutes, so it's not a lengthy task by any stretch.

Once you've done your 100 flops, speak to Reggie and ask to see what he has to trade. In his inventory you'll now see the Leto's Amulet and to get it you'll need to part with 1,000 scrap.

Why you need Leto's Amulet

You can apply this in your amulet slot with any loadout of your choosing, but it really comes into its own paired with Leto's Armor. The trade-off using the heavy armor usually is that your dodge roll is replaced with the flop. It's slower, and you take longer to recover to a fighting position. From experience, this can lead to getting swamped by even regular enemies.

The perks on Leto's Amulet remove the flop and replace it with a more traditional dodge roll. That significant reduction in Emcumbrance gives you back your mobility and allows you to both wear heavy armor and dodge as you would without it (as shown in the clip above.)

So, as it's not particularly hard to get, it's an absolute essential if you're going to run Leto's Armor in your build. Be a tank, but also be a tank that can move!