Remnant 2: How to get the Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter
It’s worth tracking down the beefy Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2.
For passionate fans, Remnant: From the Ashes was an impressively well-crafted cult hit. The recently released sequel, Remnant 2, improves upon the cherished fundamentals of its predecessor while paying tribute to the original entry’s legacy. We previously broke down how to find a secret weapon at the start of the game, but there’s another familiar and easily accessible cache of heavy-duty gear that can be obtained within the first few hours. Here’s how to find Fallout-inspired Leto Armor and the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2.
How to get the Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2
1. To find the Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2, you must complete your first world boss.
2. Upon defeating the world boss, you’ll gain access to The Labyrinth.
3. Once in The Labyrinth, locate the Fractured Ingress checkpoint crystal.
4. Face the teleporter across from the Fractured Ingress checkpoint and head up the stairs to the right.
5. Continue along this path and take the next available right.
6. Eventually, you’ll reach a sizeable purple portal standing upright. Move behind this portal and fall into a second portal hidden just off the ledge.
7. From here, make your way forward and enter another portal.
8. Head to a window at the end of the second room and begin climbing the blocks on the left side of this room.
9. Successfully climbing this section will require a bit of parkour, and you’ll want to continue until you find a small tunnel that requires crouching to enter.
10. Continue through this area until you reach a giant yellow door.
11. Open the door and head inside to be teleported to a hidden location in Ward 13.
12. In this shipping container room, you’ll find the Chicago Typewriter immediately to your right and the Leto Armor in a container towards the far end of the room.
The Leto Armor looks suspiciously like the power armor from the Fallout series, and it’s just as heavy. It supplies plenty of defense and resistance, but you’ll be unable to roll while wearing it. As the name suggests, the Chicago Typewriter is a makeshift Tommy gun with an enormous clip. The Leto Armor and the Chicago Typewriter will make you an intimidating killing machine in Remnant 2. And if you played Remnant: From the Ashes, you'll appreciate the callback to an iconic equipment set.
For more helpful Remnant 2 tips and tricks, check out our growing collection of Remnant 2 guides. And if you’re on the hunt for some other tough-as-nails co-op shooters to play with friends, visit our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.
Remnant 2
Remnant 2 is a challenging co-op RPG and that tosses players into unknown depths to stop an impending evil. Skills are required to overcome the most demanding challenges and prevent humanity's extinction.
Buy on: Xbox | PC (Steam)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Miles Dompier is a Freelance Video Producer for Windows Central, focusing on video content for Windows Central Gaming. In addition to writing or producing news, reviews, and gaming guides, Miles delivers fun, community-focused videos for the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel. Miles also hosts Xbox Chaturdays every Saturday, which serves as the Windows Central Gaming weekly podcast.