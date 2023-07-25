For passionate fans, Remnant: From the Ashes was an impressively well-crafted cult hit. The recently released sequel, Remnant 2, improves upon the cherished fundamentals of its predecessor while paying tribute to the original entry’s legacy. We previously broke down how to find a secret weapon at the start of the game, but there’s another familiar and easily accessible cache of heavy-duty gear that can be obtained within the first few hours. Here’s how to find Fallout-inspired Leto Armor and the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2.

How to get the Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 Leto Armor Location (Image credit: Windows Central)

1. To find the Leto Armor and Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2, you must complete your first world boss.

2. Upon defeating the world boss, you’ll gain access to The Labyrinth.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

3. Once in The Labyrinth, locate the Fractured Ingress checkpoint crystal.

4. Face the teleporter across from the Fractured Ingress checkpoint and head up the stairs to the right.

Remnant 2 Leto Armor Route (Image credit: Windows Central)

5. Continue along this path and take the next available right.

6. Eventually, you’ll reach a sizeable purple portal standing upright. Move behind this portal and fall into a second portal hidden just off the ledge.

Remnant 2 Leto Armor Portal (Image credit: Windows Central)

7. From here, make your way forward and enter another portal.

8. Head to a window at the end of the second room and begin climbing the blocks on the left side of this room.

Remnant 2 Leto Armor Parkour (Image credit: Windows Central )

9. Successfully climbing this section will require a bit of parkour, and you’ll want to continue until you find a small tunnel that requires crouching to enter.

10. Continue through this area until you reach a giant yellow door.

Remnant 2 Leto Armor Door (Image credit: Windows Central)

11. Open the door and head inside to be teleported to a hidden location in Ward 13.

12. In this shipping container room, you’ll find the Chicago Typewriter immediately to your right and the Leto Armor in a container towards the far end of the room.

Remnant 2 Chicago Typewriter (Image credit: Windows Central )

The Leto Armor looks suspiciously like the power armor from the Fallout series, and it’s just as heavy. It supplies plenty of defense and resistance, but you’ll be unable to roll while wearing it. As the name suggests, the Chicago Typewriter is a makeshift Tommy gun with an enormous clip. The Leto Armor and the Chicago Typewriter will make you an intimidating killing machine in Remnant 2. And if you played Remnant: From the Ashes, you'll appreciate the callback to an iconic equipment set.

