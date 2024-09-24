HyperX introduces an all-in-one wireless headset for work and gaming with battery life strong enough to handle both

The HyperX Cloud MIX 2 might be the only headset you need for work and gaming duties

HP announced the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 wireless headset at Imagine 2024.

It's made for work, gaming, and everyday life, with active noise cancelling, low-latency sound, and "up to 110 hours of battery life" on Bluetooth.

AI-enhanced microphones are hidden in the headset, reducing bulk.

The HyperX Cloud MIX 2 is expected to launch late September starting at about $200.

HyperX became a part of HP in 2021, and it hasn't slowed down on its lineup of gaming accessories and hardware. We saw a bunch of new gamer-focused items from HyperX at Gamescom 2024, but at HP's Imagine 2024, there's a clear focus on professionals and hybrid lifestyles.

Announced today is the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 wireless headset. It looks a lot like the HyperX Cloud III Wireless that Windows Central's Rebecca Spear reviewed late last year, albeit with a more streamlined design to better suit a mixed environment.

Over-ear cups are lined with foam and leatherette, aiming to keep it comfortable even if you're switching to gaming after a long day of work. And on the earcups are quick controls for things like muting, volume, and power. It's standard fare for the best headsets out there now.

HyperX Cloud MIX 2 Material: Stainless steel frame, aluminum forks

Battery: Up to 110 hours (Bluetooth, ANC off)

Compatibility: PC, Steam Deck, Mobile, PS5, PS4

Range: Up to 20 meters

Drivers: 40mm dynamic

Form: Over ear, closed back

Connection: Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz dongle

However, immediately evident is the lack of a visible microphone. A lot of gaming headsets have a retractable or removable mic, but here they're both hidden in the earcups. HP says they're "AI-enhanced" to remove background noise and ultimately to help keep your voice as clear as possible in games or meetings.

The headset's frame is made from stainless steel, while the forks holding each earcup are aluminum. I've had a lot of headsets break along the frame or the earcup forks, but the stronger material should hopefully keep it together until you decide to upgrade. HP Includes a two-year warranty to back up the purchase.

Image 1 of 4 HyperX Cloud MIX 2 with earcups in view (Image credit: HP) HyperX Cloud MIX 2 with earcups pointing inward (Image credit: HP) HyperX Cloud MIX 2 controls on each earcup (Image credit: HP) HyperX Cloud MIX 2 removable dongle and storage in the earcup (Image credit: HP)

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is joined by an optional 2.4GHz dongle. One feature that's rare in headsets is a built-in dongle cradle, accessible after removing the cover on one of the earpieces. I've lost more USB dongles than I can count on one hand, so this is one feature I definitely appreciate.

Battery life is another defining feature, with HP claiming the "longest battery life via Bluetooth on a consumer headset." The headset has active noise cancellation (ANC) — with regular or transparency mode — and with it enabled over Bluetooth you can expect up to 110 hours of runtime. That drops to 72 hours if you're using the USB dongle to connect.

With ANC enabled the numbers drop to 70 hours on Bluetooth and 52 hours on 2.4GHz. That's still very impressive, and you'll be able to ideally get a couple of weeks of work and play in before requiring a charge. The headset charges via USB-C, and it comes with a 1.8m cable as well as a carrying case to keep everything tidy.

The headset comes with 40mm dynamic drivers, and the low latency connection provided via 2.4GHz dongle is ideal for competitive gaming. The HyperX Cloud MIX 2 is expected to launch at about $200 in late September. It's compatible with PC, Steam Deck, mobile devices, PS5, and PS4; no Xbox support is evident.

Is this the only headset you'll ever need?

The HyperX Cloud MIX 2 was designed to suit a modern hybrid lifestyle. (Image credit: HP)

I've been using the Arctis Pro Wireless headset for a couple of years, and so far it hasn't let me down. However, there are a few details that keep it from being my favorite headset.

First, of course, is its mediocre battery life. I'm charging it every few days even though I'm only gaming in the evenings. Second is its retractable microphone. It's better than a detachable option, but I'd prefer something with built-in discrete mics like on the Cloud MIX 2. Third, there's no ANC feature.

The last two points really prevent it from being my everyday headset when I'm working away from home. Considering the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 is priced within the same arena as the Arctis Pro Wireless, it might become my next purchase when the SteelSeries headset needs to be retired.

Two things that SteelSeries does very well are build quality and software support. There are no signs of wear on the headset I've been using for a couple of years, and it remains as comfortable as the day I bought it. I've gone through a couple of HyperX headsets in the past, with both breaking at the fork point over the earcups.

The SteelSeries Engine app is also quite good at making quick and easy tweaks to sound. It will be interesting to see if HP can keep up with its supporting software for the Cloud MIX 2, which will help propel it into consideration for the best PC gaming accessories of the year.