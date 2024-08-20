HP bursts into Gamescom 2024 with a powerful desktop PC and a slew of HyperX gaming accessories

HP's new Omen 35L desktop PC is available with some of the most powerful internals on the market from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA.

What you need to know

HP announced the Omen 35L gaming desktop at Gamescom 2024.

The PC runs on up to an Intel Core i7-14700F or an AMD Ryzen 7 8700 G and up to either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics.

The company also unveiled the HyperX QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S microphones and the Hyper X Alloy Rise 75 Wireless keyboard.

Google Play Games now integrations with Omen Gaming Hub, giving users another way to access Android games on a gaming PC.

HP unveiled a new gaming desktop and several accessories for Gamescom 2024. The HP Omen 35L headlines the lineup, providing options for powerful CPUs from Intel or AMD and high-end GPUs from NVIDIA or AMD. HP also unveiled its HyperX QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S microphones and its HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless keyboard.

The Omen 35L is available now with a starting price of $1,299.99 if you get one with an AMD Ryzen CPU or with a $1,369.99 starting price for Intel-powered models.

The QuadCast 2 also launched this week for $149.99, but you'll have to wait until November to get your hands on a QuadCast 2 S ($199.99). Slightly earlier than the launch of the QuadCast 2 S, the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless will hit shelves on October and cost $229.99.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Omen 35L

You can choose between up to an Intel Core i7-14700F or an AMD Ryzen 7 8700 G to power the Omen 35L. (Image credit: HP)

Omen 35L specs • Price: Starting at $1,299.99

• CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-14700F or AMD Ryzen 7 8700G

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7600 or up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

• RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 MTs

• Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe and up to 2TB HDD

• Power: Between 500W and 1000W

• Connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

HP prioritized giving PC gamers options and the ability to customize a system when making the Omen 35L. The gaming PC is available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G or up to an Intel Core i7-14700F. You can go with team red or team green on the GPU side of things, choosing between up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radon RX 7600X.

The Omen 35L looks to be rather future proof, since it uses "industry-standard components for future upgradability," according to HP. The option to upgrade a gaming desktop is not unique, but it's always a nice option.

Airflow through the Omen 35L is driven by two 2x140mm aRGB fans and 240mm liquid cooling also helps keep system temperatures down.

HyperX

The new HyperX gaming accessories include two USB microphones and keyboard with hot-swappable components. (Image credit: HP)

Several HyperX accessories are among today's HP announcements. The QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S are USB microphones. The QuadCast 2 has 24-bit/96kHz fidelity, while the QuadCast 2 S has 32-bit/192kHz fidelity. HP notes that the latter of those is professional quality, making the QuadCast 2 S an option for those who rely on a gaming mic for monetized streams or other demanding setups.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The QuadCast 2 features red lighting. The QuadCast 2 S is much more colorful, thanks to over 100 aRGB LEDs that you can customize with NGENUITY software.

Alongside the new microphones, HP announced the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless keyboard. The accessory is a hot-swappable keyboard with a gasket mounted design. The top plates, badges, and switches can all be hot-swapped on the keyboard and those pieces work on the wired or wireless versions of the HyperX Ally Rise 75. Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware already reviewed the wired version of the keyboard, which launched earlier this year.

The HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless also includes an ambient light sensor, backlighting, and promises up to 80 hours of battery life when that backlighting is on. If you disable backlighting, the keyboard should last up to 1,500 hours, according to HP.

Google Play Games

Google Play Games is now available through the Omen Gaming Hub. (Image credit: HP)

While hardware was the primary focus of HP's announcements at Gamescom, the company also shared that Google Play Games will be available on PCs through the Omen Gaming Hub. The integration should make it easier to access thousands of mobile games alongside PC games through the hub. Google Play Games has been available for a couple of years, and it allows you to play select Android games on your PC. Google Play Games is still in beta, but you can download it now.