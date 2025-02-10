I'm having a blast with this new roguelike that's basically co-op Hades, and you can too for a huge discount if you hurry

Very few games have been able to pull me away from the grand open-world adventure that is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 since its release last week, but what's quickly become one of my favorite new releases in 2025 has managed the feat: SWORN. First announced in the summer of 2024, the new action roguelike has finally released on Steam in Early Access and is available to play now.

On Valve's PC gaming platform, the game is on sale for 20% off until tomorrow morning. Notably, though, the key seller Fanatical is offering an even better 30% off discount that lets you pick it up for even less — though it does expire at the same time. That means SWORN is just $17.49 at Fanatical until February 11, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, so make sure you act fast to take advantage of that.

SWORN is great with friends, especially on sale

SWORN wears its inspiration from Hades and games like Curse of the Dead Gods on its sleeve, with everything from its heavily stylized Mike Mignola-esque art direction to its Boon-like upgrades from "Fae Lord" entities calling Supergiant Games' award-winning Greek mythology series to mind. There are a few noteworthy differences that do make SWORN feel distinct, however, so it's not what I'd consider a "clone."

First and foremost is the game's setting, which takes players into a retelling of Arthurian legend in which King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table have been corrupted by a darkness sweeping through the land. To restore Camelot to its former glory, you'll have to fight through hordes of monstrosities, Arthur's skilled knights, and eventually the king himself, with aid from the god-like Fae Lords and key Arthurian figures like Merlin giving you powerful buffs. Narratively, SWORN isn't nearly as deep as Hades is, but it's nevertheless an enjoyable spin on Arthurian lore and I love how the choice of setting informs its dark fantasy aesthetic.

Second is the inclusion of four playable characters, with each one sporting baseline strengths and weaknesses to enhance or mitigate as you earn upgrades. You start off with the Vigilante, a nimble rogue-style fighter with speedy attacks. Soon after that, you'll get the Monk, a class that excels with crowd control and area denial. Rook is the armored-up tank that charges into battle and smashes through foes with heavy weapons, while Spectre — a powerful mage with ranged magical attacks — prefers to whittle down enemies from afar. All four characters are viable and enjoyable in their own way, with each one also having four unlockable weapons that support a wide range of playstyles.

Perhaps SWORN's biggest draw, though, is that it's got multiplayer co-op. You're able to embark on your runs through Camelot with up to three other players, with difficulty and enemy count scaling up as your lobby grows to ensure there's a healthy challenge for you and your friends. I played the game with a good friend this past weekend and had a ton of fun, and I'm already looking forward to doing so again and figuring out how we can conquer Arthur's forces with synergistic builds. If you're looking for something new to enjoy with your buddies, definitely pick this one up.

Ultimately, even if it is on the derivative side, SWORN is a blast to play — and it's poised to get even better over time, with the developers planning a full release in summer 2025 on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch and four major updates in the months leading up to it. If you enjoy hack-and-slash roguelikes, make sure to get this one while it's only $17.49 at Fanatical today.

