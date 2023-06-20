Immortals of Aveum delayed to August 2023

What you need to know

Immortals of Aveum is an upcoming first-person shooter being developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts as part of the EA Originals program.

Immortals of Aveum was originally slated to arrive on July 20, 2023.

The game is being delayed to Aug. 22, 2023 to allow the team a bit more time for polishing the experience.

One of the more unique first-person shooters of 2023 is being delayed, but only by about a month.

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming magic-based shooter from Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts is being delayed to Aug. 22, 2023, just over a month from its original July 2023 release date.

"As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world." writes studio head Bret Robbins. "Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight."

"In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right."

Immortals of Aveum trades powerful guns for crackling magic spells, with players setting enemies on fire, slowing them down, and using energy shields to take on monstrous foes. The game is being published as part of the EA Originals program, which has included games such as It Takes Two and Wild Hearts.

When Immortals of Aveum arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

Even though the story didn't grab me, I really enjoyed my preview session with Immortals of Aveum, as the gameplay kept me hooked the entire time. This delay isn't too long, but hopefully it allows the developers the time they need to deliver a polished experience, while also coming in before the gargantuan fall titles like Starfield.