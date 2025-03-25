Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be playable through Xbox Game Pass once it comes out later this year. Notably, according to its store page, you'll be able to play it on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it's not clear if it's coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard or not.

Expedition 33 is headed to Xbox Game Pass!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The last few years of gaming have served up a feast of new titles for RPG fans to dig into, with everything from expansive 100+ hour experiences like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to frenetic hack-and-slashers like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 on offer. That stream of releases looks to continue throughout the rest of 2025 (and beyond), and what could be one of the year's best RPGs — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — is only a few weeks away.

Most recently shown at Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct 2025 show in late January, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has wowed gamers with its colorful, yet deadly fantasy world that draws heavy inspiration from France's Belle Époque period, along with gameplay mechanics that blend turn-based combat with real-time action. The story-driven experience will see a group of brave adventurers try to stop an evil Paintress capable of wiping out life across the world with her brush, all while grappling with their own mortality, personal regrets, and other complex feelings and emotions.

Without a doubt, it's one of the more interesting RPGs on the way this year, which is why many folks are wondering if they'll be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass once it comes to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on April 24. The Microsoft gaming service allows anyone subscribed to it to access hundreds of games — including many new ones — for a monthly fee, and it's grown into an extremely popular program since its introduction way back in 2017.

While Expedition 33 isn't a first-party Microsoft game, it is still launching onto Xbox Game Pass, including the PC Game Pass (PC) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming) tiers. It might also be coming to the console-specific Xbox Game Pass Standard one, too, but the game's store page is unclear about this; it says it's headed to Xbox Game Pass for Console, which is the now-defunct tier that was replaced by Standard last July. It's possible that Microsoft meant to list Standard but made an error, though the firm may also be choosing not to bring the game to the new Xbox-only tier, too. We won't know for sure until we get confirmation from Microsoft, or until the game is out and we can check.

Not on Game Pass? Keep an eye out for preorder deals

The main cast of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in one cinematic screenshot. (Image credit: Keplar Interactive)

Using Xbox Game Pass to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most affordable ways to do so, especially since you can frequently find good deals on Game Pass codes like this one that gives you the $20 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier for just $13.99 at CDKeys. However, if you're not interested in subscribing to Game Pass, you may be able to find discounts on preorders of the game that can help you save money.

CDKeys typically has deals for upcoming games available, though right now, its listings for Expedition 33 are out of stock. That will likely change in the near future as the title's release date draws closer, though, and discounts may also crop up at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Note that Expedition 33 has a base MSRP of $49.99, so keep an eye out for copies of the game going for lower than that. You shouldn't expect any deals that go live to be huge ones, but hey, any money saved is good money saved if you ask me — especially when it's on what could be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year.

