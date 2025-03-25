Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Xbox Game Pass?
Will this new RPG be available on Game Pass?
Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be playable through Xbox Game Pass once it comes out later this year. Notably, according to its store page, you'll be able to play it on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it's not clear if it's coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard or not.
Expedition 33 is headed to Xbox Game Pass!
The last few years of gaming have served up a feast of new titles for RPG fans to dig into, with everything from expansive 100+ hour experiences like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to frenetic hack-and-slashers like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 on offer. That stream of releases looks to continue throughout the rest of 2025 (and beyond), and what could be one of the year's best RPGs — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — is only a few weeks away.
Most recently shown at Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct 2025 show in late January, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has wowed gamers with its colorful, yet deadly fantasy world that draws heavy inspiration from France's Belle Époque period, along with gameplay mechanics that blend turn-based combat with real-time action. The story-driven experience will see a group of brave adventurers try to stop an evil Paintress capable of wiping out life across the world with her brush, all while grappling with their own mortality, personal regrets, and other complex feelings and emotions.
Without a doubt, it's one of the more interesting RPGs on the way this year, which is why many folks are wondering if they'll be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass once it comes to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on April 24. The Microsoft gaming service allows anyone subscribed to it to access hundreds of games — including many new ones — for a monthly fee, and it's grown into an extremely popular program since its introduction way back in 2017.
While Expedition 33 isn't a first-party Microsoft game, it is still launching onto Xbox Game Pass, including the PC Game Pass (PC) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming) tiers. It might also be coming to the console-specific Xbox Game Pass Standard one, too, but the game's store page is unclear about this; it says it's headed to Xbox Game Pass for Console, which is the now-defunct tier that was replaced by Standard last July. It's possible that Microsoft meant to list Standard but made an error, though the firm may also be choosing not to bring the game to the new Xbox-only tier, too. We won't know for sure until we get confirmation from Microsoft, or until the game is out and we can check.
Not on Game Pass? Keep an eye out for preorder deals
Using Xbox Game Pass to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most affordable ways to do so, especially since you can frequently find good deals on Game Pass codes like this one that gives you the $20 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier for just $13.99 at CDKeys. However, if you're not interested in subscribing to Game Pass, you may be able to find discounts on preorders of the game that can help you save money.
CDKeys typically has deals for upcoming games available, though right now, its listings for Expedition 33 are out of stock. That will likely change in the near future as the title's release date draws closer, though, and discounts may also crop up at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Note that Expedition 33 has a base MSRP of $49.99, so keep an eye out for copies of the game going for lower than that. You shouldn't expect any deals that go live to be huge ones, but hey, any money saved is good money saved if you ask me — especially when it's on what could be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | $49.99 at Amazon (Xbox/PS5)
Sandfall Interactive's upcoming RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could be one of 2025's best new games, and it's available for preorder now on Xbox, PS5, and Windows PC. You'll also be able to play with Game Pass, but if you're not interested in Game Pass, you should keep an eye out for good deals when preordering.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.