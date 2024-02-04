Is Enshrouded on Game Pass?

Is Enshrouded on Xbox Game Pass? No, Enshrouded isn't playable on any version of Xbox Game Pass right now, as it's only available through Steam during its Early Access period. There's nothing that suggests it can't come to Microsoft's gaming subscription service after its full launch, though.

For now, it's only on Steam

A player about to venture into the Shroud at night. (Image credit: Keen Games GmbH)

Palworld may be the biggest new game of 2024 so far, but it's not the only one in the spotlight. Another hugely successful title is Enshrouded, a dark fantasy ARPG from Keen Games that features open-ended exploration, survival-style base-building and crafting elements, and a Soulslike combat system with tons of build variety. Even though it's in Early Access, it's already a polished and complete experience that drew over 1 million players in just four days after its launch.

Indeed, gamers are flocking to the fallen realm of Embervale in droves right now — and naturally, many are wondering if they can play the game through Microsoft's gaming subscription service, Game Pass. Unfortunately, though, Enshrouded isn't currently available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

At the moment, you can only play by purchasing the full game on Steam for $29.99. It's not available on console right now (though it will be after it leaves Early Access, which is expected to happen "within a year"), and you can't get it through other storefronts on PC, either.

This is disappointing news for Game Pass subscribers, but at least there's Palworld. Pocketpair's "Pokémon with guns" survival game has rapidly become a global phenomenon, and has flourished on Game Pass as well as Steam. Over 7 million players have played it through the Xbox ecosystem, and undoubtedly, many of them have done so via Game Pass. Palworld is available on both Xbox and PC, and accessible with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Will Enshrouded come to Game Pass?

Two players looking over the landscape of the Springlands. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Enshrouded may not be on Game Pass right now, but how about in the future? Ultimately, we don't know for sure if Keen Games' ARPG is or isn't coming to the service, but there's nothing concrete that suggests it won't or can't.

The developers haven't made public comments about Game Pass, and it wasn't mentioned in their pre-release FAQ, either. Until they reveal their long-term plans for Enshrouded's availability, nothing is certain.

Something worth mentioning, though, is that the studio "will eventually bring the game to other platforms (namely, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S) and storefronts" once Enshrouded exits Early Access and launches in full. When that happens, Keen Games may decide to make it playable with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox, and could also put it on PC Game Pass following a release on the Microsoft Store.

Enshrouded is available now on PC through Steam Early Access for $30. It's rapidly become one of the best PC games to play right now, especially if you're a fan of fantasy worlds, survival gameplay, and action RPG combat.