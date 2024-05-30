It's Diablo 4's 1st birthday party and we're all invited

What you need to know

Diablo 4 launched on June 6, 2023, and is about to celebrate it's 1 year anniversary with a special March of the Goblins event.

The birthday event is comprised of 3 parts, from June 6-12, players can claim a free cosmetic gift from the store, and from 6-13, Treasure Goblin spawns will be increased across Sanctuary carrying larger sacks of goodies.

There will also be an active Mother's Blessing from June 6 for 10 days, which rewards players with an extra 25% XP and 50% Gold.

The event will be for both the Seasonal and eternal realms and coincides with Diablo Immortal's two-year anniversary.

It's hard to believe it's nearly been a whole year since Diablo 4's launch, but June 6 looms and so does Mom's birthday. Yes, prepare to celebrate with our Blessed Mother, who will also be blessing us with bountiful rewards.



To celebrate Diablo 4's first anniversary, players will be rewarded with two concurrent events in game and some store freebies. Expect some new cosmetics and bountiful goblin spawns in the March of the Goblins, and a whole 10 days of Mother's Blessings which will increase XP and gold rewards across both Eternal and Seasonal Realms.

March of the Goblins

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Treasure Goblins across Sanctuary are so happy about celebrating it's first birthday, they've begun to breed like rabbits. Yes, from June 6 to June 13 expect to see many more Treasure Goblins in game, with even bigger sacks of goodies than normal. Greed shrines will appear more frequently, with Goblins appearing in pairs and sometimes packs within dungeons.

Freebies in the Diablo 4 store

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

From June 6 through to June 12, players will be able to claim a cosmetic gift from the shop, though the blog post confirms you'll actually have up until June 20 to claim all of these gifts. From the image, it looks like we'll get a weapon skin for each class, a mount and a mount armor for free.

Mother's Blessings upon you all

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While a lady never reveals her age, Lilith is still happy to be celebrated on this joyous occasion, and bestows her blessings upon both Eternal and Seasonal realms for 10 days, from June 6. You'll be able to earn an extra 25% experience and 50% gold bonus both of which apply to all World Tiers and stack with Elixirs and the Urn of Agression. If you want to level another character in Season 4 Loot Reborn, this would be the perfect window of opportunity. While following our how to level fast in Diablo 4 guide of course.

Diablo 4 March of the Goblins starts on June 6 and coincides with celebrations for Diablo Immortal's 2nd year anniversary. You can check out the full blog post here.