Last chance to buy these EA games before they're gone forever

What you need to know

Electronic Arts is delisting four games from the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation in the coming weeks.

Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 1943, and Mirror's Edge are all being delisted on April 28, 2023.

The servers for these four games will be shut down on Dec. 8, 2023.

The single-player portions of Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Mirror's Edge will remain available for anyone who has purchased the games.

If you're looking to grab more games before they're never accessible again, here's an important heads-up.

Electronic Arts shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that four older games are being taken off of storefronts in the coming weeks. Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 1943, and the original Mirror's Edge will no longer be available to buy starting on April 28, 2023.

This is preparation for the server shutdowns of these games, which will take place on Dec. 8, 2023. After the servers go offline, players who purchased Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Mirror's Edge will still be able to play the single-player content in these games.

Unfortunately, as Battlefield 1943 (opens in new tab) is a completely online game, you will no longer be able to access it once the servers go down, so there's no point in buying it now unless you're really desperate to play it ahead of the servers going offline later this year.

Windows Central's take

It's always disheartening to see games being delisted, as it limits opportunities for preservation and ensuring future generations can access gaming history. With that in mind, at least there's a few weeks of warning here, and three of the games will still be playable.

In particular, I highly recommend people grab Mirror's Edge, which is enhanced and looks great on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.