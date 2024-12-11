Microsoft adds 400 games to its Xbox app on Windows PC, along with this key feature I've wanted for years

An official preview of the new Home menu on the Xbox app for Windows PC.

Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows just got one of its biggest-ever updates.

The update adds roughly 400 games to it that weren't available on it before.

Additionally, it brings a new Home menu that was tested earlier this year.

Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows PC is getting one of its largest-ever updates today, with the firm adding 400 PC games to the client. Additionally, it's also getting an official Home menu screen that should make it easier for users to quickly access a variety of useful options and tabs. General manager of content curation and programs at Xbox Chris Charla announced the update on Wednesday morning in a blog post, revealing some of the titles added to the software as well as what players can expect from the new Home menu.

Microsoft says bringing these 400 games to the app is part of an effort "to bring all PC games with Xbox features into the Xbox app," and notes that while many use the app strictly to play titles available on Xbox Game Pass, it's also a good tool "to find cool Xbox games that aren’t available with Game Pass." These games aren't new releases; rather, they're titles that weren't previously available to purchase or play on the app. Some of the games this release wave brought to the platform include "dozens of games" from mobile game developers Kemco and Kairosoft, Yacht Club Games' beloved retro platformer Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, the Jackbox Party Pack multiplayer party game, and The Invincible, a 2023 sci-fi adventure/walking simulator release from Stalwart Industries and 11 bit studios.

Notably, over 100 of these additions to the app support Xbox Play Anywhere — a feature that allows you to transfer progress between Xbox consoles and PC as long as you're signed into both with the same Microsoft account. Cross-play between Xbox and PC is an included feature for many as well, with it also possible with other platforms "at the developer’s discretion."

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is one of the 400 games that have been added to the Xbox app. (Image credit: Yacht Club Games)

The new Home menu, meanwhile, is one of the largest feature additions to the Xbox PC app ever made, and is something I've wanted for years now. From the Home tab, you'll be able to see major new game releases (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle right now, for example), special events, new additions to the Xbox Game Pass library, and special deals the app thinks you might be interested in based on previous searches and the games you tend to play. For those that use gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally X, the menu also has a "Jump back in" feature in Compact Mode that lets you quickly, well, jump back into a game you were recently playing by selecting its tile.

Microsoft first introduced the Home menu in late October, initially only making it available for Xbox Insiders for testing. Now, though, it's been brought to everyone who uses the app.

"We’ve been super excited to see how player support and engagement for the Xbox app on Windows PC has grown over the past year," wrote Charla. "Today, we’re sharing that the new Home experience we’ve been testing with Xbox Insiders is now available in the Xbox app on Windows PC for all players, making it faster and easier for them to find their favorite games and discover great new titles to play."

The blog post concluded with Microsoft affirming its commitment to continue improving and expanding the Xbox app on Windows, with the firm aiming to test "a variety of new features" throughout the next few months. In December, it's testing bringing Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and other "casual games" to the software.

A look at the Xbox app's new Home screen. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Overall, it's great to see Microsoft continue to refine and build on the Xbox PC app, though I think it still has a long way to go before this platform seriously competes with other established PC gaming clients. It's got a controversial reputation for being slow to run and frustratingly buggy — just a few days ago, Windows Central staff couldn't play a game on the app because it refused to install properly. Until the company addresses serious issues like this one, I suspect most will use it strictly for PC Game Pass downloads.

With that said, updates have done a lot to improve the software in recent months, with everything from interface tweaks and new game search filters to bug fixes and performance improvements helping to make it far more enjoyable to use than it was in the past. Microsoft's continued support of the app can only mean good things for its future.