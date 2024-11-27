I completely missed that the Minecraft movie got new trailers, and my faith has been slightly restored

The first trailer was unapologetically cursed, but the second trailer shows there may be a method behind the madness.

What you need to know

'A Minecraft Movie' is an upcoming live action movie coming next year, starring actors like Jack Black and Jason Mamoa.

The first official trailer received criticisms, with many calling it "cursed" for attempting to bring Minecraft's cubic world to life.

However, I completely missed that 'A Minecraft Movie' recently got two new trailers: an official second look and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

The two trailers have slightly restored my faith that the Minecraft movie may actually be fun to watch.

Minecraft's cubic visuals are iconic and a huge part of the legendary franchise's identity, but there have been few attempts to translate those blocks into our own world for obvious reasons. Well, not so obvious now, since Mojang Studios and Xbox have been working for years now on 'A Minecraft Movie,' a live action flick coming to theaters in 2025.

The first trailer for 'A Minecraft Movie' honestly didn't win me (or many others) over, with "cursed" being a frequent adjective to describe it. I completely missed that a new trailer (and a behind-the-scenes look) were released in the last week or so, though, and my opinion has shifted slightly.

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The second official Minecraft movie trailer seems to do a better job capturing the self-aware, tongue-in-cheek nature that this movie will need to embrace to succeed. Minecraft's blocky attributes would look ridiculous in the real world no matter how you attempted it, but I'm more optimistic now than I was before that this could be another video game movie adaptation that I'll actually enjoy.

Passion for the project and a better vibe help ease concerns

Exclusive insights from A MINECRAFT MOVIE | Only in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

In addition to a brand-new official trailer, Mojang Studios also shared a behind-the-scenes trailer that discusses how the crew and cast worked to bring Minecraft to life, including the creation of the props and sets, an overview of the different characters, and more.

I'll admit that I shared the concern of many that 'A Minecraft Movie' would end up being an unmitigated disaster of an adaptation, but the latest trailer does a far better job capturing what makes Minecraft special and embracing the simple fact that making a real-world version of Minecraft will always feel a little silly. The behind-the-scenes look further improves my outlook with evidence that there's some real passion being poured into this project.

I recently spoke with the team behind the Minecraft Experience, a real-world attraction that you can go visit right now to physically step into Minecraft. The Minecraft Experience team has worked closely with the Minecraft movie's team to collaborate on props and environments, hopefully finding a suitable blend of practical and CGI effects for the movie. It may be just the way its edited or that time smooths over all blemishes, but the second trailer does look better in my eyes.

From exploring the confusion and horror of the infamous "first night" to showing a feral wolf becoming a beloved companion, 'A Minecraft Movie' may actually be great. Either way, I know my daughter and I will be going to see it as soon as possible when the movie officially releases in theaters worldwide on Apr. 5, 2025.

In case you missed it, the next content update for the actual Minecraft game also has a release date, and it's coming way sooner than the movie.