Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 arrives one week before 'The Wild Update'
Final tweaks before the official release.
What you need to know
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" is officially releasing for all platforms on June 7, 2022.
- Mojang Studios is finalizing the release, and has dropped Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5.
- The latest snapshot includes another batch of minor fixes the week before the 1.19 update release.
We're only one week away from the release of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," which will add a ton of new content to the ever-expanding survival game from Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios. The Minecraft team is working on last-minute polish for the update with final preview and snapshot builds, including the one arriving today.
Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 is rolling out to interested Minecraft players now with a handful of fixes. As we're days away from the release of The Wild Update, no new features or major changes should be expected for a time. It's not an exciting release, but it's important that Mojang Studios collect as much feedback as possible to ensure the 1.19 update releases in a polished state and on time.
Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" officially launches on June 7, 2022, and will bring new biomes, mobs, and gameplay mechanics to one of the best PC games you can play. The update is releasing simultaneously on all platforms on which Minecraft is available, including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5, and for Pre-Release 4, in case you missed it, includes:
Changes & bug fixes
Fixed bugs
- Sculk is missing subtitles for some sounds
- Modifying a world preset to not include overworld settings will not give a datapack error, but selecting the world type will instantly crash your game
- Standing on top of mud as it converts to clay causes the player to fall through or be pushed out of the block
- Allay’s head does not rotate to where it looks
- Standing on top of soul sand or mud that converts to sculk will cause entities to fall through it
- Mobs target emerging warden / warden faces attacking mob while emerging if dealt melee damage
- Leads are leashed too high on allays
- Warden attacks immediately if hit during emerging animation
- Eating a food item no longer opens the piston doors in `city_center_2`
- `CustomName` NBT tag still prevents wardens from digging down
- URL in `eula.txt` (dedicated server) points to the wrong location
Fixed bugs (1.19 Pre-Release 4)
- Chunk corruption with command block full of certain Unicode characters
- Touchscreen mode crash `// java.lang.ClassCastException: class eec$a cannot be cast to class eec$c (eec$a and eec$c are in unnamed module of loader ‘app’)`
- Aquifers can cut themselves off at chunk borders
- Game crash whilst getting block state: `cwj: Missing Palette entry for index 8`
- Gear equipping sound plays every time armor / elytra durability changes while equipped
- Cannot send chats or use commands in multiplayer since 1.19 Pre-release 1
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
