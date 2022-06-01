Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 arrives one week before 'The Wild Update'

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" is officially releasing for all platforms on June 7, 2022.

Mojang Studios is finalizing the release, and has dropped Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5.

The latest snapshot includes another batch of minor fixes the week before the 1.19 update release.

We're only one week away from the release of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," which will add a ton of new content to the ever-expanding survival game from Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios. The Minecraft team is working on last-minute polish for the update with final preview and snapshot builds, including the one arriving today.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 is rolling out to interested Minecraft players now with a handful of fixes. As we're days away from the release of The Wild Update, no new features or major changes should be expected for a time. It's not an exciting release, but it's important that Mojang Studios collect as much feedback as possible to ensure the 1.19 update releases in a polished state and on time.

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" officially launches on June 7, 2022, and will bring new biomes, mobs, and gameplay mechanics to one of the best PC games you can play. The update is releasing simultaneously on all platforms on which Minecraft is available, including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5, and for Pre-Release 4, in case you missed it, includes:

Changes & bug fixes

Fixed bugs

Sculk is missing subtitles for some sounds

Modifying a world preset to not include overworld settings will not give a datapack error, but selecting the world type will instantly crash your game

Standing on top of mud as it converts to clay causes the player to fall through or be pushed out of the block

Allay’s head does not rotate to where it looks

Standing on top of soul sand or mud that converts to sculk will cause entities to fall through it

Mobs target emerging warden / warden faces attacking mob while emerging if dealt melee damage

Leads are leashed too high on allays

Warden attacks immediately if hit during emerging animation

Eating a food item no longer opens the piston doors in `city_center_2`

`CustomName` NBT tag still prevents wardens from digging down

URL in `eula.txt` (dedicated server) points to the wrong location

Fixed bugs (1.19 Pre-Release 4)