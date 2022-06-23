Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Release Candidate 1 is now available for testing
The Minecraft: Java Edition patch update is on track for a release next week.
- Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 is gearing up for a release early next week, if testing continues to progress well.
- The upcoming patch update will introduce allay duplication, chat reporting, various bug fixes, and more.
- On Thursday, Mojang Studios began testing 1.19.1 Release Candidate 1 with interested players.
- If no major issues are discovered, no other changes will be before the update's official release.
Minecraft players were just treated to the release of The Wild Update, the long-running survival game's latest content update. Mojang Studios has since been working on follow-up patch updates and hotfixes for the major release, culminating in the upcoming 1.19.1 patch for Minecraft: Java Edition.
To this end, Mojang Studios has now released Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Release Candidate 1 to Minecraft players interested in testing it, with additional changes and bug fixes included for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." The snapshot includes changes to the new chat reporting feature, some technical updates, and various bug fixes on top of everything that has already been tested.
If no major issues are discovered by players or Mojang Studios, Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 will be officially released on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Then, players will be able to enjoy allay duplication and other improvements in one of PC's greatest games. This ties into Mojang Studios' desire to update Minecraft for "50 years or more," as stated during our interview with Mojang Studios regarding The Wild Update and Minecraft.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Release Candidate 1 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Changes
- Updated the categories for chat reporting
- The “Profanity”, “Nudity or pornography” and “Extreme violence or gore” categories have been removed
- The description for the “Drugs and alcohol” category has been updated to “Someone is encouraging others to partake in illegal drug related activities or encouraging underage drinking”
- The description of the “Harassment and bullying” category has been extended with the following: or posting private personal information about you or someone else without consent (“doxing”)
- Increased the amount of chat context sent with each chat report
Technical changes
- The `run_command` click event for text components no longer supports sending chat messages directly
- Only commands are supported, so a command such as `/say` should be used instead
- This means values now always need to be `/`-prefixed
Fixed bugs
- Allay doesn’t ignore items when `mobGriefing` is set to false
- Bedrock not generating on the new blending border between old and new blending
- Illegal character `\n` in text component `clickEvent`
- Selection boxes within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu don’t disappear when deselecting fields after reentering the menu
- Selection boxes within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu differ in size ever so slightly depending on how they’re selected
- Selection boxes of fields within player reporting menu lists don’t contain white outlines when selected using the "TAB" key
- Players can only be reported using the reporting system if they’re present within the world
- Using the eye of ender “crashes” game in the seed: `-3721742095548798177`
- The selection of the “Please report breaches of our Community Standards” text within the “Select Report Category” menu is slightly confusing due to the words “Community Standards” being underlined by default
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
