Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes plenty of fixes ahead of 'The Wild Update' release

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update' is slated for its official release on June 7, 2022.

Mojang Studios is working on final polish for the update, and testing these fixes through snapshots and previews.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 is now available with dozens of additional fixes and improvements.

Players can access the preview build on Xbox, Windows, and iOS, and through the beta on Android.

The Minecraft community is a vital facet of the Minecraft development process, with many players testing early preview builds and snapshots to submit feedback to Mojang Studios. A week before the release of Minecraft's next major content update, the latest Minecraft Preview build is rolling out to testers.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes a surprising number of fixes and general improvements for The Wild Update, especially when its predecessor also boasted of a sizeable changelog. While there are certainly no new features or major changes this close to the release of the 1.19 update, the Minecraft Preview build does make a number of improvements across gameplay, performance, UI, and The Wild Update features.

With Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" officially releasing on June 7, 2022, every bit of additional polish is important. If you're interested in testing the build and getting into The Wild Update a week early, you can access it through Minecraft Preview, which is available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and iOS devices.

The Wild Update will bring new biomes, mobs, gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements to what is already one of the most beloved Xbox games. It's unclear what the future holds for Minecraft, beyond this week, but it's clear players already have plenty of reasons to be excited.

In case you missed it, Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 was also released today for players who prefer the original version of Minecraft.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Blocks

Mangrove Leaf Blocks are no longer collected into different stacks when using silk touch

Stripped Mangrove Logs now craft into Stripped Mangrove Wood instead of Mangrove Wood

Mangrove propagules now render correctly when placed in flower pots

Sweet Berry Bush can now be planted on Mud, Muddy Mangrove Roots, and Rooted Dirt

Character creator

Infinite loading should no longer occur when entering the dressing room

Fixed up some of the text for the emote wheel so it would fit inside the box

Fixed issue where the Emote Expedite List would be unable to display duplicate emotes, and the issue where the Emote Expedite List would not display correctly if the user did not enter the Dressing Room first

Gameplay

Smelting gold / iron tools and weapons into nuggets now rewards XP

Fixing bug where the Soul Campfire was using the wrong tag resulting in cases where some custom recipes for Campfires were not working correctly

Fixed entities disappearing when importing worlds converted from legacy console editions of Minecraft

Teleporting entities into unloaded chunks no longer deletes them

Fishing Rod no longer crashes the game when fish hook is cast through dimension-changing portals

Fixed bug causing player's hitbox to not reset if they die while swimming

Fixed issue with health boost extra life not staying

Wooden tools can now be repaired using Mangrove Planks, Crimson Planks, and Warped Planks

Graphical

Fixed the issue where water fog expanding speed did not match value specified in `midPercentage` field

Fixed issue where under water fog transition between biomes is not smooth while affected by eye adapting effect

Fixed device loss when reloading RTX worlds that caused DX11 to be used resulting in a black screen

Fog setting with negative fog start will no longer cause UI elements get tinted by fog color

Fixed the issue where terrain flickers in and out of the fog on Switch

Marketplace

Minecoins read by the text-to-speech reader will now say "Minecoins"

Fixed the ratings percentages to add up to 100%

Fixed issue where info and buttons do not appear for downloaded skin packs

Mobile controls

Updated the visual style of the touch control joystick

Performance & stability

The game will no longer crash in multiplayer when a player leaves the game while changing dimension

Fixed a crash that would happen when players died while affected with withering

Player rendering

Changed `entity` json files for the player to fix the hands not rendering while holding a map

Splitscreen

Fixed animation system issues for players in split screen situations Fixed Crossbow, Trident and Shield rendering for other players Fix split-screen render position when sleeping in a bed Fix Elytra's animation is during split-screen Fix attached Lead position when second player is using first person perspective



User interface

Added the player's cause of death to the death screen

On the death screen in Pocket UI, moved the Main Menu button to the top navigation to avoid accidental button presses when dying mid-fight

Fixed incorrect positioning of "Select (A)" tip on the death screen when using a gamepad controller

Added correct death message when dying from Sweet Berry Bush

Added a minimum size to yellow splash screen text.

Fixed "Crafting" word above the crafting slots in the Inventory in Bedrock's Classic UI

Worlds created with template will now always disable achievements.

Fixed bug where items can be dropped by clicking in the dark gray area of the player inventory when using Furnace, Blast Furnace, Smoker, Enchant Table, Grindstone, Brewing Stand, Anvil, Beacon and Smithing Table, Loom, Cartography table, Stone cutter

Fixed an issue where some paragraphs of text in modals was being misaligned

Vanilla parity

Actors entering nether portals exit in same relative position and rotation to the portal

Muddy Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with a shovel

Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with an axe

Updated Ancient City structures to match Java

Allay

Allay now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Deep Dark

Campground Structures generate correctly in Ancient Cities

Sculk Vein feature can now generate within the same height-span as the Sculk Patch feature

Mangrove propagule

Mangrove propagule now uses grass sounds

Mangrove propagule is no longer destroyed by flowing water

Sculk sensor

Sculk Sensors are now occluded by Wool in a consistent manner, no matter which direction vibrations come from

Sculk Sensors cannot detect a Player placing, destroying, walking and falling on Carpets anymore

Sculk Sensors cannot detect Wool and Carpets hitting ground in item form anymore

Sculk Sensor now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Boat with Chest having its Chest opened and closed

Sculk Sensors give out a Redstone Signal of 12 and 13 when detecting fluids being placed and picked up, respectively

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player drinking Milk

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player picking up Powder Snow via Bucket

Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity jumping on Wool covered by Sculk Veins anymore

Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity standing still in Scaffolding anymore

Sculk Sensors can now detect an entity moving in Powder Snow and cobwebs

Sculk Sensors can now detect items being placed in the hand of an Armor Stand

Sculk Sensors cannot detect any more items being equipped on mobs at spawn time

Sculk shrieker

Sculk Shrieker now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

A Sculk Shrieker can no longer summon a Warden underwater

Villager

Villagers will now flee from Zoglins

Wandering trader

The Wandering Trader will now flee from Zoglins

The Wandering Trader will now drink milk to clear its invisibility effect

Warden

Warden can now spawn on more types of non-full blocks, such as upper Slabs, Redstone Dust, Snow layers, Buttons and Tripwires Known limitations: The current solution doesn't allow spawn on some types of blocks such as Leaves and lower Slabs

Warden now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Warden sonic boom attack now bypasses enchantment damage reduction such as Protection

Wither

Wither now breaks Obsidian when attacked by the player

Wither no longer breaks surrounding blocks after a shorter delay than intended after being attacked

AI goals

Added `minecraft:drink_milk` behavior which allows a mob to drink milk based on specified environment conditions

Commands

Fixed an issue in the `teleport` command where a `facing` argument would calculate an incorrect vertical orientation

Experimental

Actor properties

Actor properties will now save and load correctly across multiple clients and entities

GameTest Framework

The `/script` profiler command now includes native API calls its trace call stacks

Spectator mode