Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes plenty of fixes ahead of 'The Wild Update' release
By Zachary Boddy published
Bedrock Edition players are getting a new preview build with lots of changes.
What you need to know
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update' is slated for its official release on June 7, 2022.
- Mojang Studios is working on final polish for the update, and testing these fixes through snapshots and previews.
- Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 is now available with dozens of additional fixes and improvements.
- Players can access the preview build on Xbox, Windows, and iOS, and through the beta on Android.
The Minecraft community is a vital facet of the Minecraft development process, with many players testing early preview builds and snapshots to submit feedback to Mojang Studios. A week before the release of Minecraft's next major content update, the latest Minecraft Preview build is rolling out to testers.
Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes a surprising number of fixes and general improvements for The Wild Update, especially when its predecessor also boasted of a sizeable changelog. While there are certainly no new features or major changes this close to the release of the 1.19 update, the Minecraft Preview build does make a number of improvements across gameplay, performance, UI, and The Wild Update features.
With Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" officially releasing on June 7, 2022, every bit of additional polish is important. If you're interested in testing the build and getting into The Wild Update a week early, you can access it through Minecraft Preview, which is available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and iOS devices.
The Wild Update will bring new biomes, mobs, gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements to what is already one of the most beloved Xbox games. It's unclear what the future holds for Minecraft, beyond this week, but it's clear players already have plenty of reasons to be excited.
In case you missed it, Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 was also released today for players who prefer the original version of Minecraft.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.21 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Blocks
- Mangrove Leaf Blocks are no longer collected into different stacks when using silk touch
- Stripped Mangrove Logs now craft into Stripped Mangrove Wood instead of Mangrove Wood
- Mangrove propagules now render correctly when placed in flower pots
- Sweet Berry Bush can now be planted on Mud, Muddy Mangrove Roots, and Rooted Dirt
Character creator
- Infinite loading should no longer occur when entering the dressing room
- Fixed up some of the text for the emote wheel so it would fit inside the box
- Fixed issue where the Emote Expedite List would be unable to display duplicate emotes, and the issue where the Emote Expedite List would not display correctly if the user did not enter the Dressing Room first
Gameplay
- Smelting gold / iron tools and weapons into nuggets now rewards XP
- Fixing bug where the Soul Campfire was using the wrong tag resulting in cases where some custom recipes for Campfires were not working correctly
- Fixed entities disappearing when importing worlds converted from legacy console editions of Minecraft
- Teleporting entities into unloaded chunks no longer deletes them
- Fishing Rod no longer crashes the game when fish hook is cast through dimension-changing portals
- Fixed bug causing player's hitbox to not reset if they die while swimming
- Fixed issue with health boost extra life not staying
- Wooden tools can now be repaired using Mangrove Planks, Crimson Planks, and Warped Planks
Graphical
- Fixed the issue where water fog expanding speed did not match value specified in `midPercentage` field
- Fixed issue where under water fog transition between biomes is not smooth while affected by eye adapting effect
- Fixed device loss when reloading RTX worlds that caused DX11 to be used resulting in a black screen
- Fog setting with negative fog start will no longer cause UI elements get tinted by fog color
- Fixed the issue where terrain flickers in and out of the fog on Switch
Marketplace
- Minecoins read by the text-to-speech reader will now say "Minecoins"
- Fixed the ratings percentages to add up to 100%
- Fixed issue where info and buttons do not appear for downloaded skin packs
Mobile controls
- Updated the visual style of the touch control joystick
Performance & stability
- The game will no longer crash in multiplayer when a player leaves the game while changing dimension
- Fixed a crash that would happen when players died while affected with withering
Player rendering
- Changed `entity` json files for the player to fix the hands not rendering while holding a map
Splitscreen
- Fixed animation system issues for players in split screen situations
- Fixed Crossbow, Trident and Shield rendering for other players
- Fix split-screen render position when sleeping in a bed
- Fix Elytra's animation is during split-screen
- Fix attached Lead position when second player is using first person perspective
User interface
- Added the player's cause of death to the death screen
- On the death screen in Pocket UI, moved the Main Menu button to the top navigation to avoid accidental button presses when dying mid-fight
- Fixed incorrect positioning of "Select (A)" tip on the death screen when using a gamepad controller
- Added correct death message when dying from Sweet Berry Bush
- Added a minimum size to yellow splash screen text.
- Fixed "Crafting" word above the crafting slots in the Inventory in Bedrock's Classic UI
- Worlds created with template will now always disable achievements.
- Fixed bug where items can be dropped by clicking in the dark gray area of the player inventory when using Furnace, Blast Furnace, Smoker, Enchant Table, Grindstone, Brewing Stand, Anvil, Beacon and Smithing Table, Loom, Cartography table, Stone cutter
- Fixed an issue where some paragraphs of text in modals was being misaligned
Vanilla parity
- Actors entering nether portals exit in same relative position and rotation to the portal
- Muddy Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with a shovel
- Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with an axe
- Updated Ancient City structures to match Java
Allay
- Allay now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load
Deep Dark
- Campground Structures generate correctly in Ancient Cities
- Sculk Vein feature can now generate within the same height-span as the Sculk Patch feature
Mangrove propagule
- Mangrove propagule now uses grass sounds
- Mangrove propagule is no longer destroyed by flowing water
Sculk sensor
- Sculk Sensors are now occluded by Wool in a consistent manner, no matter which direction vibrations come from
- Sculk Sensors cannot detect a Player placing, destroying, walking and falling on Carpets anymore
- Sculk Sensors cannot detect Wool and Carpets hitting ground in item form anymore
- Sculk Sensor now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load
- Sculk Sensors can now detect a Boat with Chest having its Chest opened and closed
- Sculk Sensors give out a Redstone Signal of 12 and 13 when detecting fluids being placed and picked up, respectively
- Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player drinking Milk
- Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player picking up Powder Snow via Bucket
- Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity jumping on Wool covered by Sculk Veins anymore
- Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity standing still in Scaffolding anymore
- Sculk Sensors can now detect an entity moving in Powder Snow and cobwebs
- Sculk Sensors can now detect items being placed in the hand of an Armor Stand
- Sculk Sensors cannot detect any more items being equipped on mobs at spawn time
Sculk shrieker
- Sculk Shrieker now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load
- A Sculk Shrieker can no longer summon a Warden underwater
Villager
- Villagers will now flee from Zoglins
Wandering trader
- The Wandering Trader will now flee from Zoglins
- The Wandering Trader will now drink milk to clear its invisibility effect
Warden
- Warden can now spawn on more types of non-full blocks, such as upper Slabs, Redstone Dust, Snow layers, Buttons and Tripwires
- Known limitations: The current solution doesn't allow spawn on some types of blocks such as Leaves and lower Slabs
- Warden now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load
- Warden sonic boom attack now bypasses enchantment damage reduction such as Protection
Wither
- Wither now breaks Obsidian when attacked by the player
- Wither no longer breaks surrounding blocks after a shorter delay than intended after being attacked
Technical updates
AI goals
- Added `minecraft:drink_milk` behavior which allows a mob to drink milk based on specified environment conditions
Commands
- Fixed an issue in the `teleport` command where a `facing` argument would calculate an incorrect vertical orientation
Experimental
Actor properties
- Actor properties will now save and load correctly across multiple clients and entities
GameTest Framework
- The `/script` profiler command now includes native API calls its trace call stacks
Spectator mode
- Players in Spectator game mode can't get effects from gameplay
- Players in Spectator don't trigger raids while being in Village with Bad Omen effect
Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Access to Minecraft Preview on Xbox and Windows is included with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, giving you access to early builds of Minecraft and The Wild Update.
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
