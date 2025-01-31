MultiVersus is dead, but players will still be able to play offline

MultiVersus, the free-to-play brawling game from Player First Games and WB Games, is going offline in May. The developers confirmed in a blog post on Friday that the game's upcoming fifth season will be its last, and MultiVersus' servers will be shutting down on May 30 at 9:00 a.m. PST / noon EST.

The fifth season, which is launching on Feb. 4, 2025, is introducing two final characters to the game: Aquaman and Lola Bunny of DC and Looney Tunes, respectively. In order to keep playing MultiVersus after the servers go offline, you'll need to log into the game at some point during the fifth season. After that, you'll be able to keep playing locally against the AI or with friends in couch co-op.

When the servers go offline, you'll no longer be able to download MultiVersus if you're a new player, so if you're interested, make sure to log in on Xbox, PlayStation, or Windows PC once Season 5 kicks off.

WB Games continues to face challenges

MultiVersus first launched in early access in 2022. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus first launched all the way back in 2022 as an open beta. While the gameplay borrowed heavily from Nintendo's Smash Bros. franchise, the real selling point was around the wild mix of characters from across Warner Bros.' different properties, meaning Shaggy and Batman could take on Arya Stark and Superman.

In our review of Multiversus' open beta, my former colleague Miles Dompier wrote that "MultiVersus has an undoubtedly exciting future, but the limited content offered will likely disappoint players hoping for more than just online skirmishes. Thankfully, the free-to-play model makes the barrier to entry outstandingly low."

Despite being a free-to-play title officially in beta, enough players purchased the Founder's Packs that it ended up being the best-selling game of July 2022 in the U.S. After spending a year in early access, the developers took the game offline for almost another year, citing a need to implement various fixes and improvements.

WB Games is reportedly working on a definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy. (Image credit: WB Games)

When MultiVersus came back in May 2024, it never quite recaptured the same audience it had before being taken offline, with WB Games claiming the game underperformed in November 2024.

MultiVersus is not the only live service title from WB Games that has been struggling. 2024 also saw the launch of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with support for the game ending with its fourth season. WB Games claims it took a $200 million loss on the title.

Looking ahead, WB Games is reportedly working on a definitive edition of its single-player blockbuster Hogwarts Legacy, which was the best-selling game of 2023 in the U.S. and has stayed in the charts ever since. This new version of the game reportedly includes an expansion with new story content and side quests, but there's nothing official so far.