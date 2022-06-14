Next Overwatch 2 beta begins June 28, will be available on consoles and PC

What you need to know

Blizzard has announced that the next Overwatch 2 beta will begin on June 28, and that it will be available on both consoles and PC.

Sign-ups for the beta begin on June 16, giving players an opportunity to register for the gameplay test ahead of its launch.

The beta will include access to one of Overwatch 2's new heroes, Junker Queen. It will also feature a new map for players to fight on, and likely some hero changes and reworks as well.

Just two days ahead of Blizzard's June 16 Overwatch 2 showcase, the developer has announced that the second Overwatch 2 beta will officially launch on June 28, 2022. Notably, unlike the first test, this beta will be available to players on both console and PC platforms. Players will have a chance to access the beta by registering for it, with sign-ups beginning on June 16.

The largest addition in this beta is Junker Queen, a new tank hero that was recently revealed for Overwatch 2 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Players will have the opportunity to test out the power and effectiveness of her kit, which will include a close-range scattergun, a large axe for melee attacks, and an ability that allows her to leap forward into groups of enemies and slash them in wide arcs.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Aside from access to Junker Queen, players will also have access to a new map to play on, and will also likely be able to try out several other hero changes and reworks as well. Blizzard has been vocal about its plans to use these Overwatch 2 betas as testing grounds for important balance changes, so it would be surprising if this one didn't introduce some fresh tweaks.

Overwatch 2 is currently slated to launch in Early Access on October 4, 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Though it's dubbed a sequel, Overwatch 2 is more of an overhaul for the original Overwatch that moves it to the free-to-play model, improves the game's visuals and audio, shifts the PvP experience to a 5v5 format, and introduces a PvE campaign mode.