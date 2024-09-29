One of the best Xbox controller charging stands is on sale for nearly half-price courtesy of this early Prime Day deal
Proudly display your Xbox controller while charging it with one of the best charging stands, now on sale thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal
In an age where many videogames contain dozens of hours worth of playtime that quickly drain the battery life of wireless controllers, acquiring a fast-charging stand for your controller has almost become a necessity (unless you prefer using wired controllers). Thankfully, Razer has stepped up to produce one such product for your gaming needs - the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand.
This charging stand is an exceptional product that will recharge your Xbox controllers in a jiffy while proudly displaying them on your shelves for your friends to see. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand typically has an MSRP of $39.99 but that price has been temporarily cut down to $22.99 thanks to this 43% discount deal on Amazon.
Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand | was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Recharge the battery life of your Xbox controllers from zero to 100% in less than 3 hours with the durable, sleek, fast-charging Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand.
✅Perfect for: Xbox players who want to charge their controller while displaying it at the same time, using a charging stand with a durable, premium-quality build.
❌Avoid if: You don't use wireless controllers or if you want to charge and display multiple controllers at once.
🔎Our experience: Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox review: A familiar premium accessory
💰Price Check: $50.40 at Walmart
Why should you buy the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand?
Razer has a highly-regarded reputation for manufacturing top-of-the-line gaming peripherals designed to enhance a player's gaming experience ranging from input-accurate controller controllers and keyboards, high-end end laptops, headsets with crystal clear audio, and of course, fast charging stands.
The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is one such product and is the perfect accessory for players who prefer using the best wireless Xbox controllers to play the best Xbox games and best PC games. Our own Zachary Boddy reviewed the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand and praised it as an excellent, premium accessory that's worth the cost of its somewhat expensive price tag.
What makes this charging stand special? Well for starters, it has an attractive, smart design that blends seamlessly with your Xbox controller's color scheme while displaying it. It has an exceptional build quality that will last for many years of use. It's compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers, and it can recharge them from empty to full in just 3 hours.
In addition, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand has a USB-C port so it can hook up to your Xbox, PC, or charger plug to power it up. Plus, there are alternate colors and pattern variations of the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand available to purchase should you wish to match with Xbox controllers with alternate color designs.
The only major shortcomings the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand has is that it can only charge one controller at a time, and it has a steep MSRP of $39.99, which is pretty expensive compared to its competitors like the PowerA Dual Charging Station which offers similar features for half the price. However, its MSRP of $39.99 has been reduced to $22.99 thanks to this 43% discount deal courtesy of Amazon, making this the perfect time to grab one of the best premium Xbox controller chargers at a more affordable price.
