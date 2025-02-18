One of the best Xbox games suddenly got Xbox Play Anywhere support out of the blue

No matter the odds whether they be Xenos or heretic, nothing can stand up to the might of Ulfar the Space Wolf Astartes.

Warhammer 40,000 fans on Xbox rejoice, for Microsoft took to Reddit to announce that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader now supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

With this addition, you will be able to play your digital copy of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on compatible Xbox and Windows PC platforms. In addition, players will be able to carry over save files between platforms via the Cloud so they can continue their playthrough of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader anytime, anywhere.

Owlcat Games' Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has been on a non-stop, rollercoaster ride of success ever since it debuted in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

This is because Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is one of the best Xbox Games and best PC titles based on the Warhammer 40,000 franchise and is an amazing game on its own merits. Its dark, gothic story of becoming a Rogue Trader and conquering the Koronus Expanse in the name of the God-Emperor was captivating, it's got an entertaining cast of well-written, compelling, and often-times disturbing characters, and its combat system provided endless hours of brutal challenges and satisfying carnage.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader was so good that it managed to sell over one million copies and win our Editor's Choice award at the Windows Central 2024 Game Awards.

With Xbox Play Anywhere, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will gain even more popularity with Xbox and PC fans. They can play Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on Xbox consoles one day, and then continue their playthrough while traveling by bringing their save file via Cloud onto the best PC gaming handhelds that are Windows-compatible, like the Lenovo Legion Go.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is now available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam after releasing on December 7, 2023. If you're a fan of CRPGs and the grimdark setting of Warhammer 40,000, check out our Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader review to learn more about this title.

