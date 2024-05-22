One of the most highly anticipated Xbox games in recent memory is on sale for less than $40

After seven years since the release of Ninja Theory's critically acclaimed action-adventure title, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, its long-awaited sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has finally arrived on console and PC.

What's shocking is that even though it just launched, CDKeys is already hosting a discount sale for Hellblade 2 at a reduced cost of $39.39, a 37% discount from its MSRP at CDKeys and $10 cheaper than its MSRP at the Xbox digital store.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II | was $63.49, now $39.39 Journey to the harsh, frozen wastelands of Viking Iceland and help Senua free her people, as well as herself from the darkness within in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Xbox

✅Perfect for: Fans of narrative-driven action-adventure games with deep stories, complex characters, dark themes, and immersive settings.

❌Avoid if: You don't like short games that purely focus on story and desire more action-packed games with many over-the-top combat mechanics.

🔍Our review: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II review — Absolute art on every level | Windows Central

Why should you buy Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice captivated audiences in 2017 for its dark storylines, immersive presentation, and deep characterization that explored the tragic struggles of the title character Senua. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited Hellblade's sequel which would push the boundaries of the original game's cinematic storytelling and refine some of its less desirable aspects.

After seven years, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II finally arrived on May 21, 2024, and more than exceeded critics' and fans' expectations by improving upon nearly every aspect of its predecessor. It certainly beat our expectations, as explained when our own Zachary Boddy reviewed Hellblade 2.

Hellblade 2 takes place shortly after the events of the first game and once puts players in the shoes of the series protagonist, Senua. Our heroine is on a perilous journey to Iceland to stop Viking slave traders from kidnapping and selling off her people as slaves. Along her journey, she will fight towering foes and confront haunting visions brought on by her mental psychosis.

This game is the culmination of seven years of passionate hard work, creating a cinematic adventure you will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. Hellblade 2 features astronomical graphical visuals, an amazing binaural sound design, a cast of well-written characters brought to life by incredible acting, and a heart-gripping storyline that explores the complex topics of mental health and Norse mythology.

Hellblade 2 also manages to improve the original Hellblade's gameplay structure by introducing a wider variety of secrets to collect, more light puzzles to complete, and a much-improved combat system with brutal animations and greater responsive controls.

If you're a fan of the original Hellblade or of narrative-driven adventure games, then these last seven years were worth the wait as it is one of the best Xbox games out there. What's even better is that this game is already having a special 37% discount sale at CDKeys, just a day after its launch no less!

If you head over to CDKeys right now, you will be able to acquire Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for $39.39. This makes it $10 cheaper than Hellblade 2's MSRP on the Xbox digital store and $24.10 cheaper than its MSRP at CDKeys. Considering you usually have to wait months or even years for big-budget games like Hellblade 2 to go down in price, this is a lucky deal if there is one.

However, this deal won't be up for long so take advantage of it while you can before it disappears for good.