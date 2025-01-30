Our best PC game of 2024 has a crazy discount right now

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a game that went through a challenging development cycle, and one you may have missed last year if you weren't paying attention. Although it may have been overshadowed in a packed final quarter, we recognized its brilliance by awarding it Best Windows PC Game of the Year in our own game awards.



If you held off on Stalker 2 due to early performance issues, your patience is about to be rewarded. Packed with updates and improvements, this immersive shooter is better than ever—and it’s nearly half-price. CDKeys has it for just $37.49, and you can save even more taking it down to $34.46 if you use their Lunar New Year discount code for another 10% off.

"STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl stands tall as one of the most captivating open-world shooters I've ever played, with palpable atmosphere and deeply rewarding exploration that kept me glued to my seat along with addictively intense and dynamic action that kept me on the edge of it. Some major issues with certain mutant encounters and noteworthy bugs and performance snags take away from the experience, but even so, The Zone will engross you with its haunting wonders. There's truly nothing else like it." — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Writer



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: Fans of survival shooters and strategic combat.



❌Avoid if: You dislike tension and horror elements.



Why you should buy Stalker 2 at CDKeys

CDKeys is one of our best sites for cheap game keys. While the offer on Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl for only $37.49 is already a generous 40% off, you can get an extra 10% off right now thanks to the Lunar New Year sale.



Using code SNAKE you can grab 10% off a number of titles, but it's a one use per customer only, for one game, and you'll need to be logged in to a CDKeys account. To get our favorite PC game of 2024 for less than $35, that's not a bad deal!



If Stalker 2 isn't your bag, they also have Balatro, Black Myth Wukong and Space Marine 2 in the sale to name a few.

Why we awarded Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl a Game of the Year Award

Owing to the war in Ukraine, Stalker 2 went through a gruelling development cycle, from being cancelled, brought back and then seemingly endless delays. Despite this GSC Game World managed to deliver a game that really pushed the shooter genre forward with its blend of survival mechanics and gripping storytelling that takes the term 'immersive' to another level. In fact we gave it 4 out of 5 in our Stalker 2 review.



While Stalker 2 did launch with a few bugs and performance hiccups, the team has been hard at work ironing those out. One major update alone tackled over 1800 individual issues, with the devs promising even more fixes on the way. And even with those early teething issues, the game’s tight gunplay, and hauntingly atmospheric soundtrack kept us hooked. It's stunning visuals do push hardware to it's limits so check if your PC can run Stalker 2 before purchasing. If you are going to jump in, our reviewer put together a list of things you need to know to make your journey much easier.



If you want to own one of the most technically and artistically impressive games of 2024, you can grab it now for less than $35 with this deal.