Palworld shows off teaser trailer for upcoming PvP mode, 'Pal Arena'

What you need to know

On April 10, 2024, during The Triple-i Initiative showcase event, Pocketpair released a new teaser trailer for Pal Arena, a PvP game mode that will be added to the popular open-world survival game, Palworld. In this game mode, players will be able to take their Pal creatures and challenge rival players and their Pals in epic PVP battles.

No precise release date has been scheduled as yet for Pal Arena, other than it will be released sometime during 2024.

In addition, Pocketpair has stated that Palworld will receive a major update during the Summer of 2024. This update will include a new island to explore, new Pal species to capture and befriend, new buildings and weapons to create build, and so much more content planned.

Big changes are coming to Palworld in the not-so distant future

Palworld is a game that nobody expected to blow up in popularity as it has now. This Pokémon-like open-world survival game has managed to break con-current player records on Steam, achieve the biggest launch of a third-party title ever on Xbox Game Pass, and helped Xbox Game Pass achieve its best month ever.

Thanks to the addition of Palworld's first raid boss in a recent update, the upcoming PVP Mode, and the major Summer update, Palworld is going to evolve in big ways and maintain its runaway success as one of 2024's best Xbox games and best PC games.

Palworld is now available for purchase on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows or Steam. It is also currently available to download for free via Xbox Game Pass.