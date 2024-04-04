Palworld gets first raid boss Bellanoir in major update, though Xbox players have to wait for the patch

What you need to know

Developer Pocketpair first teased the first raid battle for its explosively popular "Pokemon with guns" survival game Palworld in mid-March, and now it's officially here thanks to a new major v0.2.0.6 update. The patch is available to download now for the Steam version of the game, though Xbox players have to wait a bit for it; the studio says it "will be released when ready," so hopefully fans on Microsoft's consoles don't have to wait long.

The raid boss of the fight is Bellanoir, a "powerful evil Pal" who looks sort of like Pokemon's Gardevoir if she was dark, gothy, and had freaky red eyes on her dress. To summon her, you'll need to build the new Summoning Altar structure somewhere and then spawn her in with items called "slabs." Once she arrives, you, your Pals, and other players in the vicinity have to work together to take her down.

Pocketpair notes that raid boss Pals like Bellanoir "are very powerful and cannot be captured" (perhaps players will discover a new version of the tower boss capture bug that allows them to catch her), and there's an extreme version that's even tougher to beat. When defeated, these Pals can sometimes — but not always — drop Pal eggs you can pop into an egg incubator to hatch.

Bellanoir's arrival is definitely the highlight of the v0.2.0.6 patch, but it's not the only thing Pal Tamers can look forward to. Next time you visit the Palapagos Islands, you'll find that there are a variety of new consumable items and treasures to find and use, including "Training Manuals" that reward XP to selected Pals, "Ancient Technical Manuals" that give you Ancient Technology Points, "Homeward Thunderclouds" that teleport you to your nearest base when used, and more. You'll find some of these in dungeon chests, while others can be crafted at your bases.

A few specific Pals like Kelpsea and Dumud got some buffs that allow them to produce resources when assigned to a ranch, too, and notably, players can now change their appearance at any time by making and using an Antique Dresser. Oh, and the rules for building have been "relaxed," so constructing the Palworld base of your dreams should now be considerably easier than it was. For the full patch notes, make sure you check out the section below.

Overall, this seems like a great update for the explosively successful creature capture game, and it lays a good foundation for future raid battle-focused additions to build upon. Whether the fights against Bellanoir and future Pals like her are actually worth grinding or not remains to be seen — hopefully those eggs they drop are rare ones — but regardless, it's nice that fans at endgame-level have a new challenge to overcome. The only bummer here is that it's delayed on Xbox, though at the moment, it's unclear if this is another case of Microsoft's certification process causing issues like it did earlier this year or if the Xbox version simply needs a little more time in the oven.

Wondering what else is on the way? Pocketpair has confirmed that "a larger, more content-packed update" is planned for Summer 2024, which will feature a "new island, home to many new Pals." The developer says "a large amount of new content including new buildings, weapons, and tower bosses" is on the way, too, so nearly every part of the game is expanding.

Palworld Version v0.2.0.6: Patch notes

Palworld Version v0.2.0.6: Patch notes

Here are the complete Palworld version v0.2.0.6 patch notes, taken directly from Pocketpair's official X (Twitter) post on the update.

New Content

Implemented the first Raid Boss You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar Raid Boss Pals summoned by slabs are very powerful and can not be captured. Work alongside your base Pals to take on these powerful foes. Pals Eggs can drop after defeating Raid Boss Pals. The "extreme" version of the Raid Boss is incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat

New "Training Manual" items have been added. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.

New item "Ancient Technical Manual" has been added. This manual gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.

New "Recovery Meds" items have been added. Using these meds will slowly recover your HP over time.

New item "Homeward Thundercloud" has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.

New item "Ability Glasses" has been added. When equipped, you can see Pal's stats.

New stat boosting items have been added: "Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit". These items will boost Pal's stats when used.

Added a new passive "Mercy Hit". Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New item "Ring of Mercy" has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New armour "Multiclimate Undershirt" has been added. Protect yourself against both the heat and the cold with just one slot!

New building "Electric Egg Incubator" has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.

New building "Ore Mining Site" has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base!

Pals

Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch

Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch

You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra

Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon

You can now raise Pal's rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser. (Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal)

Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box

UI

While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured

You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen

Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first

The tutorial has been improved and renamed to "Journey"

You can now show/hide the "Journey" in the game options

Damage number display size can be changed in the game options. (In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size)

Player

Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed

Added a new "sleeping" player emote (edited)

Base Related

You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand

Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests

Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting "allow transport" when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished

You can now edit your character's appearance at any time by using the "Antique Dresser"

Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed You can now connect stairs facing upwards Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs

You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility (Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful!)

Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box

Balance Adjustment

Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armour. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armour when it is cold at night in the starting areas!

Reduce the button press time in the egg incubator

Change the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique

Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies)

Corrected the selling price of diamonds

In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer

Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck

The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player's attack power while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2

Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals

Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage

Shop price adjustments

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc

Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player's attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted

Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large

Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding.

Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost

Other

Improved various Pal models and textures

Added and adjusted some sound effects

Many other minor bug fixes

Dedicated Server

Fixed an issue where sorting did not work in the server list

Improved the server list to allow page transitions

Dedicated servers now support various log outputs

Implemented REST API Please check the tech guide for details https://tech.palworldgame.com



Cheat Prevention

Fixed a vulnerability that allowed Steam account spoofing

Fixed 7 other critical vulnerabilities

Soundtrack

One new song has been added to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the soundtrack, please update and enjoy the new song! Please note that the soundtrack may take a few days to update



Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become the biggest and one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.